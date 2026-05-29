Love Island USA 2026: Start date, cast, how to watch from UK

Love Island USA 2026: Start date, cast, how to watch from UK. Picture: Peacock

Love Island 2026 is back, but when does it start? The US version is being broadcast at the same time as Love Island UK, with the cast already announced and fans a lineup, who is in the Love Island USA lineup? & How do you watch from the UK? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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New season of Love Island US

Love Island USA is back for 2026 with a fast-approaching start date, the new series is set to be broadcast at the same time as Love Island UK, the lineup has been announced, and fans are impressed – so who is in the cast?

The last season saw fan favourites Olandria Carthen, Huda Mustafa and Chelley Bussainthe burst onto TV screens.

UK fans couldn’t avoid the show if they wanted to, with clips flooding social media of its most viral moments, Megan Thee Stallion even making an appearance.

Love Island USA. Picture: Peacock

As fans gear up to watch Love Island UK, which debuts on June 1st, how can you watch the US version, and who is in the lineup?

Here are all the details.

When does Love Island USA start?

The much-loved reality franchise has taken over the globe, with the original UK addition spinning into over 22 iterations.

The US version has now been on screens since 2019; the incoming season is its 8th installment.It is set to debut on June 2nd.

How do you watch Love Island USA from the UK?

Love Island USA is broadcast exclusively on Peacock US, so it isn’t available to watch live in the UK.

That being said, series 5-7 are all streaming on ITVX.

It is unconfirmed if ITV will be uploading the upcoming show as it broadcasts or once the show is finished.

However, like in the last few years, fans are usually hooked by the clips that make it onto social media.

Who is in the Love Island USA 2026 cast?

Following the reveal of the UK’s cast, the American iteration shared its initial lineup of love hopefuls heading to the Fiji villa.

Fans are already locked in and seem to approve of the cast.

Here is the full cast:

Aniya Harvey, 23

Aniya Harvey. Picture: Peacock

Beatrix Hatz, 25

Beatrix Hatz. Picture: Peacock

Bryce Dettloff, 29

Bryce Dettloff. Picture: Peacock

Gabriel Vasconcelos

Gabriel Vasconcelos. Picture: Peacock

KC Chandler

KC Chandler. Picture: Peacock

Kenzie Anniz, 24

Kenzie Anniz. Picture: Peacock

Melanie Moreno, 24

Melanie Moreno. Picture: Peacock

Sincere Rhea

Sean Reifel, 29

Sean Reifel. Picture: Peacock

Trinity Tatum, 22

Trinity Tatum. Picture: Peacock

Vasana Montgomery

Vasana Montgomery. Picture: Peacock

Zach Georgiou, 24