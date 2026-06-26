Love Island’s Kavan Murphy: Age, where he’s from & age-gap with Jasmine Muller

26 June 2026, 17:38

Love Island UK’s Kavan Murphy: Age, where he’s from & age-gap with Jasmine Muller
Love Island UK’s Kavan Murphy: Age, where he’s from & age-gap with Jasmine Muller. Picture: ITV

Love Island UK’s Kavan Murphy joined the 2026 cast, Lorenzo Alessi, Mica Harris & Ellie Chadwick. His relationship with Jasmine Muller has fans questioning their age gap. So, how old is Love Island’s Kavan Murphy? Where is he from? & Is his brother Aidan Murphy. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK’s 2026 cast is stacked with new islanders, Lorenzo Alessi, Jasmine Muller, and Mica Harris, but it’s the youngest Islander of the cast, Kavan Murphy, that has fans curious – so how old is Love Island’s Kavan? & Where is he from?

The charming bombshell arrived as a surprise during Episode 4, where it was revealed he was actually blood brothers with OG cast member Aidan Murphy.

Kavan is winning over the hearts of fans with his maturity, but his age-gap relationship with fan fave, Jasmine, has raised questions as to the bombshell's background.

Kavan Murphy
Kavan Murphy. Picture: ITV

Here is everything there is to know.

How old is Love Island’s Kavan Murphy, in comparison to Jasmine Muller?

Kavan is this year’s youngest islander, being 21 years old.

His birthday is October 2nd, 2004.

Kavan & Jasmine
Kavan & Jasmine. Picture: ITV

His current partner, Jasmine, is 27 years old.

Her birthday is September 26th, 1998.

Where is Love Island’s Kavan Murphy from?

He is one of the many Kent Islanders this year.

Kavan Murphy
Kavan Murphy. Picture: ITV

How tall is Love Island’s Kavan Murphy? & What is his Instagram?

He is estimated to be around 5ft 11.

Kavan’s official Instagram is @kavanmurphee.

Kavan Murphy
Kavan Murphy. Picture: Instagram via @kavanmurphee

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