Love Island UK Casa Amor's Mara Pirez: Age, Ethnicity & Where you recognise her from
2 July 2026, 16:01
Love Island 2026 brand new cast featuring Jasmine Muller, Lorenzo Alessi & Kavan Murphy, has proved popular with the Casa Amor boys and girls, Mara Pirez, Julia Majchrzak & Jordon Wilson getting into the main villa. But where is Love Island’s Mara from? & What has she been in? Here are all the details.
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Love Island UK has had a successful 2026 series with Islanders, Jasmine Muller, Lorenzo Alessi & Mica Harris already serving up the drama, with new Casa Amor girls, Julia Majchrzak & Mara Pirez turning heads – but how old is Love Island’s Mara Pirez? & What is her ethnicity?
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The baddie entered the main villa in a dramatic entrance alongside Simba Kudyiwa on Episode 31.
Fans have been obsessed with her looks, some calling her the best bombshell the show has ever seen.
So who is Love Island’s Mara? How old is she? & Where is she from?
Here are all the details.
How old is Love Island’s Mara Pirez?
The beauty is 25 years old.
Her birthday is March 4th 2000.
In comparison to her current partner, Simba, there is just a year between them, the Zim Islander being 24.
Where is Love Island’s Mara Pirez from? & What is her ethnicity?
Mara is from Luton.
Her background is Cape Verdian.
Where do you recognise Love Island’s Mara Pirez from?
The 25-year-old told viewers that her job was a nursery manager, which is true, but she also has another job.
She is a content creator who has appeared in the iconic YouTube dating show ‘Does the Shoe Fit?’ back in 2021.
On her Instagram and TikTok, she has a combined following of almost 200k.
Mara also appeared in Dave & Central Cee’s iconic ‘Sprinter’ music video and on a stream alongside iconic Islander, Dami Hope.