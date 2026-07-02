Love Island UK Casa Amor's Mara Pirez: Age, Ethnicity & Where you recognise her from

Love Island UK Casa Amor's Mara Pirez: Age, Ethnicity & Where you recognise her from. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @marapirez

Love Island 2026 brand new cast featuring Jasmine Muller, Lorenzo Alessi & Kavan Murphy, has proved popular with the Casa Amor boys and girls, Mara Pirez, Julia Majchrzak & Jordon Wilson getting into the main villa. But where is Love Island’s Mara from? & What has she been in? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK has had a successful 2026 series with Islanders, Jasmine Muller, Lorenzo Alessi & Mica Harris already serving up the drama, with new Casa Amor girls, Julia Majchrzak & Mara Pirez turning heads – but how old is Love Island’s Mara Pirez? & What is her ethnicity?

The baddie entered the main villa in a dramatic entrance alongside Simba Kudyiwa on Episode 31.

Fans have been obsessed with her looks, some calling her the best bombshell the show has ever seen.

Mara Pirez. Picture: ITV

So who is Love Island’s Mara? How old is she? & Where is she from?

Here are all the details.

How old is Love Island’s Mara Pirez?

Mara Pirez. Picture: Instagram via @marapirez

The beauty is 25 years old.

Her birthday is March 4th 2000.

In comparison to her current partner, Simba, there is just a year between them, the Zim Islander being 24.

Where is Love Island’s Mara Pirez from? & What is her ethnicity?

Mica & Simba. Picture: ITV

Mara is from Luton.

Her background is Cape Verdian.

Where do you recognise Love Island’s Mara Pirez from?

Mara Pirez. Picture: Instagram via @marapirez

The 25-year-old told viewers that her job was a nursery manager, which is true, but she also has another job.

She is a content creator who has appeared in the iconic YouTube dating show ‘Does the Shoe Fit?’ back in 2021.

On her Instagram and TikTok, she has a combined following of almost 200k.

Mara also appeared in Dave & Central Cee’s iconic ‘Sprinter’ music video and on a stream alongside iconic Islander, Dami Hope.