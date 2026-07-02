Love Island UK Casa Amor's Julia Majchrzak: Age, Where she's from & Instagram

Love Island UK Casa Amor's Julia Majchrzak: Age, Where she's from & Instagram. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @juliamayska

Love Island 2026 cast has been full of surprises, including Islanders Lorenzo Alessi, Jasmine Muller, and Mica Harris, but who are the new Casa girls, Mara Pirez & Julia Majchrzak? How old is Julia Majchrzak? Is she Polish? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK has delivered fan-favourites in cast members Kavan Murphy, Mica Harris, and Jasmine Muller, but Casa girls Mara Pirez and Julia Majchrzak have turned heads, after Julia’s connection with Lorenzo Alessi – so how old is Julia? & Where is she from? & What’s her Instagram?

The Casa girl has quickly become a favourite for her sense of humour and iconic walk-in during the dramatic recoupling.

Julia is hoping to make it to the final with the OG member Lorenzo, but as the drama is bound to challenge them, fans can’t wait to see how it turns out.

Julia Majchrzak. Picture: ITV

But how old is Julia? Where is she from?

Here are all the details.

How old is Love Island’s Julia Majchrzak?

Julia Majchrzak. Picture: Instagram via @juliamayska

Julia is 26 years old.

Her birthday is April 28th, 2000.

In comparison to her current Lorenzo, they have 2 years between them, the Italian being 28.

Where is Love Island’s Julia Majchrzak from?

Julia Majchrzak. Picture: ITV

Julia currently lives in London.

Originally, though, Julia is from Poland.

What is Love Island’s Julia Majchrzak’s Instagram?

Her official Instagram is @juliamayska.