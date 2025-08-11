Love Island UK application 2026: How to apply

Love Island UK application 2026: How to apply. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2025 brought us a new wave of Love Island celebrities like Shakira Khan, Yamin Pettet, and Dejon Noel-Williams, as well as winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer. But how do you get your chance at bagging the 50K prize money?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island finalists leap into the pool

Love Island 2025 is well and truly over with winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer taking the crown, but how do you apply to the next season of Love Island 2026 and get your chance and having some romance in the sun?

This last series gave ITV some of the highest ratings the franchise has seen in years, creating a stir for viewers up and down the country, wondering if they too could be suited to the Mallorca villa.

This year’s cast gave fans a taste of the golden age of Love Island with fewer content creators and media-hungry Islanders, opting for a more ‘normal’ cast with the majority of the cast having ordinary 9-5 jobs.

Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

How to apply to Love Island 2026?

Applications are now open for the next season of Love Island.

You have to be over 18 to apply and be prepared to spend eight weeks in sunny Spain if successful.

The casting process is known to be a long and arduous one, with the closing date having no permanent fix.

The show has said they will announce the closing date as and when they feel like it via the website.

Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

You can apply through the application form linked here.

Prospective candidates can expect basic personal details, dating background & preferences, as well as a video submission so producers can get to know the person behind the form.

Even people who are scouted are expected to also fill out an application form.

So, why not try your luck? Dust off your swimwear and dazzle up your smile for your chance to join the iconic Love Island cast!