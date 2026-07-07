Love Island UK's Angelista Gunda: Where's she from, age & Instagram

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7 July 2026, 17:15
Love Island 2026 has returned with its brand-new cast, Jasmine Muller, Lorenzo Alessi & Mica Harris, and Angelista Gunda, who has been coupled up with Simba Kudyiwa. But where is Angelista Gunda from? How old is she? & What is her job? Here are all the details.
Love Island 2026’s brand-new cast has been serving up the drama, with its OG cast members, Lorenzo Alessi, Jasmine Muller, and Mica Harris, but Angelista Gunda’s connection with Simba Kudyiwa has been a main story – so, where is Love Island’s Angie from?
The reality show has been providing fans with entertainment for the Summer, with the Islander initially getting a so-called ‘boring edit’, and slowly coming out of her shell.
But who is Angelista really? & Where is her accent from?
Here are all the details.
Angie is from Staffordshire, up in the West Midlands.
Her heritage, though, is originally from Zimbabwe, which we have seen her bonding with Simba.
She is 24 years old.
Angie’s birthday is July 28th, 2001, meaning she could very well celebrate her birthday whilst on the show.
The 24-year-old is an occupational nurse.
The bombshell’s official Instagram is @ angiex._.