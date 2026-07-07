Love Island UK's Angelista Gunda: Where's she from, age & Instagram

7 July 2026, 17:15

Love Island UK's Angelista Gunda: Where's she from, age & Instagram
Love Island UK's Angelista Gunda: Where's she from, age & Instagram. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2026 has returned with its brand-new cast, Jasmine Muller, Lorenzo Alessi & Mica Harris, and Angelista Gunda, who has been coupled up with Simba Kudyiwa. But where is Angelista Gunda from? How old is she? & What is her job? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island 2026’s brand-new cast has been serving up the drama, with its OG cast members, Lorenzo Alessi, Jasmine Muller, and Mica Harris, but Angelista Gunda’s connection with Simba Kudyiwa has been a main story – so, where is Love Island’s Angie from?

The reality show has been providing fans with entertainment for the Summer, with the Islander initially getting a so-called ‘boring edit’, and slowly coming out of her shell.

Angeslita Gunda
Angeslita Gunda. Picture: ITV

But who is Angelista really? & Where is her accent from?

Here are all the details.

Where is Love Island’s Angelista Gunda from?

Angie is from Staffordshire, up in the West Midlands.

Her heritage, though, is originally from Zimbabwe, which we have seen her bonding with Simba.

Angelista
Angelista. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island’s Angelista Gunda?

She is 24 years old.

Angie’s birthday is July 28th, 2001, meaning she could very well celebrate her birthday whilst on the show.

Angelista
Angelista. Picture: Instagram via @angiex_.

What is Love Island’s Angelista’s job?

The 24-year-old is an occupational nurse.

What is Love Island’s Angelista’s Instagram?

The bombshell’s official Instagram is @ angiex._.

Angelista
Angelista. Picture: ITV

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