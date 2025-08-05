Are Love Island’s Toni Laites & Cach Mercer still together? And how much money did they win?

Are Love Island’s Toni Laites & Cach Mercer still together? And how much money did they win? Picture: ITV

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer have been crowned the winners of Love Island 2025, beating out Yasmin Pettet & Jamie Rhodes, Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley, and Angel Swift & Ty Isherwood – but how much did they win?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Toni and Cach win Love Island 2025

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer have been voted the winners in the Love Island 2025 final, following a public vote which ranked Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley as runners up.

The pair found their connection in Casa Amor, Cach making history as one of three Casa boys to make it to the final, alongside Ty Isherwood and Jamie Rhodes, the most Casa boys to make it so far.

Whilst Toni debuted in episode 1, her the spending eight weeks in the Mallorca villa, Cach quickly became a fan-favourite when he first appeared on TV screens in episode 25.

Toni & Cach. Picture: ITV

They had a rocky start to the relationship following Toni’s old connection, Harrison Solomon, throwing a spanner in the works, messing the American Islander around, but they recovered stronger than ever.

Toni is the first American to ever appear on the British series, making it even more impressive that she won the season, considering fans' uncertainty about a non-British person on the show – but now look at her!

These two are set for a whirlwind of fame as they exit the villa and return to the real world full of even more trials and tribulations, so will the couple survive?

Are Cach and Toni from Love Island still together?

Toni & Cach. Picture: ITV

Whilst they did split when Toni chose Harrison in the most dramatic (and awkward) recoupling of the season, they made their way back to each other.

The biggest hurdle these two have to get over though, is just the entire Atlantic Ocean!Toni, before the show, lived and worked in Las Vegas in the US, whereas Cach lives in London.

Cach initially shared his doubts about their long-distance reality with his brother and sister on family day, but cleared up in the finale how hopeful they are that their relationship will work with Toni, even considering a move to the capital!

Toni and Cach flirt on Love Island

So they are still together!

Any updates to their relationship, as to when they make it official or if they do end up splitting, will be updated right here.But how much did the couple walk away with?

How much do the Love Island winners, Toni & Cach, win?

Like many other competitive shows, there is a prize awarded to winners, whilst some contestants would argue they ‘win’ by finding love…the money is what fans are interested in.

The couple was awarded the full prize money, which is £50,000!

Toni & Cach. Picture: ITV

It has never been revealed if the money is naturally split, but it is safe to assume that £25k would have landed in each contestant’s bank accounts when they were announced as winners.

These two are sure to splash the cash on whatever their heart desires as they’ve already found love!

So now that Love Island 2025 is over, and viewers' evenings have suddenly freed up, all eyes look to Love Island All Stars, which is set to launch in Spring 2026.