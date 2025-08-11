Love Island’s Dejon addresses rumours about step-sister’s tell-all book ‘Surviving Dejon’

Dejon Noel-Williams, who left the villa with his girlfriend, Meg Moore, has had some serious allegations put out about him by an old relative, Niah Simmons in ‘Surviving Dejon’, but what has he had to say about it?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island 2025’s Dejon Noel-Williams has had a book written about him by his step-sister, titled ‘Surviving Dejon’, in which she details certain alleged events that she believes portray him as the true ‘narcissist’ she believed him to be, following him and Meg Moore almost making it to the Love Island final.

In the book, Dejon’s step-sister, Niah Sienna, claims that the two were in a taboo relationship that ultimately left her getting cast out by their family.

She explains how she was adopted by Dejon’s father as a child, and became a part of the family, but when she was 16, and the Islander was 17, she claims they had a formal relationship.

The two allegedly engaged in a secret relationship, and she claims he cheated on her with multiple other women and the secret finally made its way back to the dad, who then allegedly disowned Niah.

And now, after the news of this story being published in ‘Surviving Dejon’, the islander has something to say about it.

Taking to his TikTok, he posted a video addressing the story loosely as well as thanking fans for their support through ‘times like now’.

He said: “I feel like there’s a lot of stories about me that are untrue, unfair, and yeah, so apart from that a really big up to my supporters.”

He continues: “I’m looking forward to show you guys who I really am.”As well as the TikTok, he also captioned his Instagram post to his 217K followers, once again not directly referring to ‘Surviving Dejon’, but making it clear that that was what he was alluding to.

He wrote : “I’ve stayed quiet, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t affected me.

I hold myself accountable for my communication and everyday I’m growing as a person, so thank you for those who see the good in me.”

Dejon speaks out in first clip since leaving Love Island

He continued: “I questioned why people would do these things and it was getting me nowhere as I couldn’t understand and is something I would never do to somebody else.”

Fans are somewhat split between both narratives, as Dejon had already previously not proven well with Love Island viewers, being viewed as strategic and a ‘game player’.

However, there are some fans still showing him support.

One fan commented: “I don't understand why everyone is onto him. Harry and Harrison acted like dogs in there and no one is scolding them.”