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Exclusive: Love Island’s Simba Kudyiwa reveals influences in recoupling with Mara Pirez instead of Angelista Gunda

Exclusive: Love Island’s Simba Kudyiwa reveals influences in recoupling with Mara Pirez instead of Angelista Gunda. Picture: ITV & Global

Love Island 2026’s Angelista Gunda & Simba Kudyiwa joined us on Capital XTRA for an exclusive interview to talk about Simba’s relationship with his mum, and that awkward Casa Amor re-coupling with his 180 on his decision.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island 2026’s Simba Kudyiwa & Angelista Gunda joined us on Capital XTRA for an exclusive interview to talk all things his ‘smiling bares’ comment, relationship with his mum and the 180 he did on picking Mara Pirez in Casa Amor.

The iconic loved-up couple finished in third place behind Jasmine Muller, Kavan Murphy and winner Lorenzo Alessi & Julia Majchrzak.

They had quite the journey in the villa, with Simba having one of the most successful redemption arcs that the show has ever seen.

Simba & Angelista. Picture: Global

Simba’s Casa Amor experience was one of the most dramatic in the season, after he decided to bring Casa Amor girl Mara Pirez into the main villa.

Fans were shocked by the move, as the night before the decision it seemed that he was feeling guilty, even saying to the Casa girl that it ‘felt wrong’.

Since leaving the show, Mara spoke out alleging that producers had influenced the neurological rehabilitation assistants’ choice, by suggesting that Angelista had also coupled up with a Casa Boy.

Here is what Simba had to say on that: “I felt a type of way about what I was doing, I felt a lot of guilt, I felt like I was hurting Angie…Looking back, it was a tough time, a very tough time. Obviously when you are in those types of environments, you’ve got people with a lot of opinions, and people give you lots of advice.”

Simba & Mara. Picture: ITV

He added: “People have their opinions, whether that’s producers or fellow castmates. I brought her back; that’s something I have to own regardless of who was speaking to me. I’m the one that did the action.”

We also got to speak to them both about his relationship with his mum.

The 24-year-old went viral for his wholesome speech to win Angelista back, after fans found his word choice comical.

Prior to coming on the show, Simba shared a conversation he had with his mum about Angie, and when he told her she was a nurse, he said ‘she smiled bares’.

Simba & Angelista. Picture: ITV

The Islanders revealed to Capital XTRA that there was a deeper meaning behind the viral moment.

Angie said: “I know the back end of that and what that truly means. So for me it was nice to hear, but not everyone knows the back end of that, and what it means.”

He said: “I love it!.. My mum she can’t speak, she’s got a motor neuron disease…She communicates on an eye-gaze with her eyes. She asked me what Angie does for work, and then boom, she was smiling bares!”

The cute couple have overcome their dramas for the show and are ready to take on the outside world; the pair loved-up and sure to be making it official soon.