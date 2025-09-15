Love Island’s Shakira addresses Yasmin ‘moving on’ from Jamie with The Traitors’ Freddie Fraser

Love Island’s Shakira addresses Yasmin ‘moving on’ from Jamie with The Traitors’ Freddie Fraser. Picture: Getty Images, Instagram

By Shanai Dunglinson

Shakira Khan has spoken out following the split rumours between Jamie Rhodes and Yasmin Pettet, taking direct aim at Freddie from The Traitors. But what did she say? Here are all the details.

Shakira Khan is the first Islander from the 2025 series to speak out following the alleged split of fellow finalists, Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes, making direct communication with the man accused of taking part in the fallout, Freddie Fraser.

The Burnley diva is no stranger to a bit of drama, not backing down from any confrontation on her season of Love Island, and this situation is no different.

Reports of a break-up between the third-place finalists, Yas and Jamie, came after their appearance at the NTAs, where an insider claimed they saw the Persian bombshell holding hands and sneaking off with none other than The Traitors’ Freddie Frasser.

Yasmin & Jamie at NTAs. Picture: Getty Images

Jamie was seen looking lonely and lost when he couldn’t find Yas, making fans believe that the two may have called it quits, although no confirmation has come from either star.

However, Shakira has taken it into her own hands to comment on the discourse, taking to Freddie’s own TikTok comment section, breaking the ‘fourth-wall’ of the gossip and somewhat validating Freddie’s connection.

In the video posted by The Traitors star, he is pictured lip-syncing to the viral Rihanna audio in his NTAs outfit.

The audio says: “If he’s cheating…then I don’t know.”

The Traitors' Freddie shows off NTAs fit

This has led fans to draw the comparison to the alleged scenario and point out the obvious awkwardness with it being filmed the night of the NTAs.

One fan commented: “Songs really fitting well rn💀💀.”

It is this ironic video that Shakira had her say.

She commented: “Here he is, the tabloids mr steal yo girl 🤣🤣 scrub up well freds💕.”

Shakira Khan, Yasmin Pettet & Toni Laites. Picture: Instagram via @shakirakhan

It seems that the Love Island runner-up seems to be poking fun at the situation, suggesting that perhaps the story is just hearsay after all.

Freddie responded: “Ahahahaha they love to take the piss 🤣 Thankyou shakira🩷.”

So, whilst it’s not clear if the cheating scandal is accurate, fans are eager to find out more.