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Which Love Island Season 13 couples are still together?

Which Love Island Season 13 couples are still together? Picture: ITV

Love Island 2026 has come to a close, with winners Lorenzo Alessi & Julia Majchrzak being crowned, alongside runners-up Jasmine Muller, Kavan Murphy, Simba Kudyiwa & Angelista Gunda. But are Lola Deal & Sean Fitzgerald boyfriend & girlfriend? Have Lorenzo and Julia already split? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island 2026 has finally finished after eight weeks of entertainment, crowning its winners as Lorenzo Alessi & Julia Majchrzak, but fan favourites Jasmine Muller, Kavan Murphy, Simba Kudyiwa & Angelista Gunda – but who has made it official? & Have winners Lorenzo & Julia?

The show was a hit this year, producing some super loved-up couples who won over the hearts of the public.

While normally on the show a few of the couples make it official, there were no couples that upgraded to the boyfriend-girlfriend label.

Love Island finalists. Picture: ITV

So since it has ended, have any couples split? Or made it official?

Here are all the details.

Are Love Island’s Lorenzo Alessi & Julia Majchrzak still together?

The winners of season 13, Lorenzo and Julia, were fan favourites of the season for their personalities.

Despite being the least far along in their relationship, the Casa girls' ability to make the Italian open up and show emotion.

Lorenzo Alessi & Julia Majchrzak. Picture: ITV

The pair made it ‘exclusive’ just days before the final; however, since leaving, Lorenzo has been in some hot water after he was caught liking models' Instagram posts.

Speaking to Capital XTRA exclusively, it appeared that Julia felt ‘embarrassed’ by the incident; however, Lorenzo expressed that he is learning about the boundaries.

Are Love Island’s Jasmine Muller & Kavan Murphy still together?

Jasmine Muller & Kavan Murphy. Picture: ITV

Jasmine and Kavan came in second place in the 2026 season, as one of the longest-standing couples of the show, coupling up in the first couple of weeks.

The pair shared that they loved each other weeks before the final, but are yet to reveal that they are boyfriend and girlfriend.

It does seem that they are on the road to the label, as they have been by each other's side since leaving the villa.

Are Love Island’s Angelista Gunda & Simba Kudyiwa still together?

Angelista Gunda & Simba Kudyiwa. Picture: ITV

Love Island’s Angie and Simba saw one of the biggest tests in the villa, with the uncomfortable Casa Amor recoupling.

The pair split briefly in the villa, with the 25-year-old making Simba graft to get her back, and now they are more loved-up than ever.

Whilst they have been moving from strength to strength, there is no official label there just yet.

Are Love Island’s Lola Deal & Sean Fitzgerald still together?

Lola Deal & Sean Fitzgerald. Picture: ITV

The couple was perhaps the most serious that fans of the show have ever seen.

Lola and Sean made it exclusive within the first week of Love Island, and left the show hand-in-hand.

As of August 2026, Sean asked Lola to be his girlfriend.

The Gaelic footballer dressed up a bedroom with balloons in a super cute moment he shared on his Instagram.