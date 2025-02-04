Why did Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tom Clare split?

Why did Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tom Clare split? Picture: ITV / Instagram

Why did Samie Elishi and Tom Clare split from Love Island? Here's everything you need to know regarding their break up.

Love Island All Stars has a brand new bombshell - Samie Elishi is joining the cast of Islanders along with Chuggs Wallis.

The 24-year-old bombshell joined Love Island back in 2023 and found love with fellow contestant Tom Clare, who went on to win All Stars in 2024 with Molly Smith.

So, what happened between Samie Elishi and Tom Clare after they left Love Island? Here's their split explained.

Samie has joined the cast of Love Island! Picture: ITV

Why did Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi break up?

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi met on the winter version of Love island back in 2023. They hit it off from the start and remained a couple throughout their time in the villa.

The couple finished third to Kai and Sanam and Lana and Ron.

Tom and Samie tried to make their relationship work outside of the South Africa villa, but they split just one month later.

Tom and Samie lasted a month after the villa. Picture: Instagram

Samie did speak about their break-up with a positive message: "Me and Tom have broken up. It’s ended on good terms. No one’s done anything bad to each other, there’s still lots and lots of love there.

"It just wasn’t working on the outside and we both agreed on the majority of the things. There’s no bad blood there, me and Tom. I would never say a bad word about him and he wouldn’t about me."

Social media detectives spotted that in the summer of 2023 the pair had reignited things and were in a relationship once again.

Tom and Samie came third. Picture: Instagram

Samie posted a video of what looked like to be in Tom Clare's garden, however a couple of months later it seemed over for good.

Samie confirmed she was single and the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Tom posted a clip of himself in his car lip-syncing 'Why are you so obsessed with me?', leading TikTok users to flood his comments asking if this was a reply to Samie.

Samie and Tom reportedly still dont get on as she is said to have 'pulled out' of All Stars series one after finding out Tom Clare was going into the villa.

A source told The Sun: "It’s fair to say Samie and Tom don’t really get on these days. There’s too much water under the bridge now."

He had every right to enjoy the single life after they split and Samie was fine with that. But what wasn’t as nice was when they started trading blows on social media."

It became very he said, she said and things are now cordial at best. The idea of being back in the Cape Town villa - the same one where they first fell in love - was too much for Samie so once she heard Tom was in the mix it was an immediate ‘h*** no’ to bosses."