Two Love Islanders spark romance rumours after reunion

Two Love Islanders spark romance rumours after reunion. Picture: ITV and Instagram

Love Island bombshells, Andrada Pop and Remell Mullins, seem to be cosy after they seemed to debut their romance at the Love Island Reunion. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 was a hit and has given us some great Islanders to join the hall of fame, including Toni Laites, Cach Mercer, and Shakira Khan, but following the Love Island reunion, it seems that there is a new romances blossoming.

Casa Girl, Andrada Pop, and bombshell, Remell Mullins, seem to be more than friends as the pair’s romantic connection blossoms off-screen.

Andrada Pop and Remell Mullins. Picture: Instagram via @andradapop and @remellmullins

They were never actually in the villa at the same time; Remell entered early but was gone by episode 17, with Andrada joining in episode 24.

The pair share an outspoken personality, both stirring up their own drama individually while on the show.

At the reunion on the 14th of August, the pair posed for some pictures, up close and personal, the bombshell looking stunning in a floor-length red hot gown.

The new couple. Picture: Instagram via @andradapop and @remellmullins

They have both posted the same photo on their main grids, suggesting they are hard-launching!

In the videos shared by the Irish bombshell, she can be seen canoodling with the fitness influencer, lip-syncing along to the Latto song ‘Somebody’.

The lyrics say: “ I really need somebody. Tell me you're that somebody”, definitely implying the flirty nature between the pair.

Love Island's Andrada shows off reunion glam

As well as this initial TikTok, she also posted one solo the next day, implying she was feeling giddy over her new man.

She captioned the post: “Act cool he is here.”

The two are definitely teasing the fans, as the viewers can see how compatible they are.

Andrada on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Although some fans aren’t happy because of Remell’s player tendencies, while on the show.

One fan commented: “Girl, don't do it! And we mean it!”

Another said: “Girl, don't do it! And we mean it!”

So, the pair are definitely using their platforms in the way that fans hope for! Serving us some insider gossip!