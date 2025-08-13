Exclusive

What time is the Love Island reunion & how to watch it

What time is the Love Island reunion & how to watch it.

Meg Moore revealed an exclusive ‘reunion’ date to Capital XTRA Breakfast, so when can you expect to see your Love Island faves – Cach Mercer, Toni Laites, Shakira Khan and Yasmin Pettet, back on your screens?

Love Island has brought us some truly interesting characters in the form of Dejon Noel-Williams, Shakira Khan, and Toni Laites, but whilst they gave us entertainment for eight weeks, fans’ interest now turns to life outside of the villa.

This year’s series reignited the nation’s love for the show, and rightly so, fans want to see more of the Islanders!

Whilst there have been rumours swirling around the winner, Toni Laites, getting her own spin-off show, what about the rest of the cast?



With mentions of a reunion by Islanders Malisha Jordan, and Meg Moore, who spoke exclusively to Capital XTRA, we can now reveal more details about the event.

So, here is everything we know.

When is the Love Island Reunion and what time is it?

The final episode of Love Island 2025 aired live on the 4th of August.

Malisha mentioned in a livestream that a ‘reunion’ was happening in August, and we can now reveal that it may be sooner than we think.



Meg Moore revealed to Capital XTRA Breakfast that the reunion is near.

She said: “We’ve got the reunion coming up.”

She continued: “We’ve kept in touch with everyone to be honest, so we’ll be excited for the reunion on Thursday!”

This means the reunion will be taking place on Thursday 14th of August.

The time of the reunion hasn’t been disclosed, but perhaps it will be an evening event so they can end up at Tape!

The only disappointing news is that it isn’t clear if the meeting will be aired.



Now, whilst it is seemingly not being recorded, a recorded episode may not be ruled out just yet, as it isn’t uncommon for reunions to happen months after the original series.

How to watch the Love Island 2025 reunion?

Fans are buzzing with the news of a reunion, but if it isn’t recorded, how can the viewers gain some insight?

Well, there is no doubt that the Islanders will be taking full use of their social media accounts to bring the fans into the exclusive event.



Ex-contestants like Harrison Solomon, Andrada Pop, and Jamie Rhodes have been building a reputation as the influencers of the season, so be sure to check out all of their social pages to see what content is posted.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see some of the stars livestream the event either, so keep your eyes peeled and your notifications on!Expect to see many a TikTok and Instagram post, and perhaps some drama unfold!

You can watch the full interview with Meg Moore & Dejon Noel-Williams live on Thursday, 14th August, on Capital XTRA Breakfast, on Global Player here.