Who will be on the Love Island reunion?

Love Island 2025 came back bigger than ever this year with cast members Toni Laites and Cach Mercer winning the series. But with rumours of a reunion swirling around, which cast members can you expect to see on your screens?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island 2025 gave us some unforgettable characters from Dejon Noel-Williams to the likes of Shakira Khan, but will we be seeing them sooner than we think?

Ex-Islander Malisha Jordan stirred up rumours of a Love Island reunion, which would be the first reunion episode since 2022 with iconic cast members like Gemma Owen, Luca Bish and Tasha Ghouri.

The episode is expected to be aired at the end of August, so who can we expect to see?

Which Love Island 2025 cast members will be in the reunion?

Whilst there has been no official release from ITV themselves, we can speculate who would be part of the special episode.

Love Island 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

So, first and foremost, Malisha Jordan will be featured as she disclosed to her Instagram followers on a livestream earlier this month.Then of course the final four couples: Toni Laites & Cach Mercer, Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley, Angel Swift & Ty Isherwood, Yasmin Pettet & Jamie Rhodes.

We can also assume that the OG cast, consisting of Meg Moore, Dejon Noel-Williams, Helena Ford, Alima Gagio, Ben Holbrough, Tommy Cooksley, Blu Chegini, Conor Phillips and Megan Forte-Clarke, will be returning.

Sophie Lee was an original member of the cast; however, because her stint in the Mallorca villa was only 2 episodes, it is uncertain if she will be part of the reunion.

Love Island 2025 finalists. Picture: ITV

Considering the reunion episode is all about recounting and causing drama, fans are hoping to see the following contestants return to make the episode extra juicy: Andrada Pop, Harrison Solomon, Lauren Wood, Lucy Quinn, Emma Munro, Shea Mannings, Remell Mullins and Boris Vidovic.

And finally, Islanders that would be missed if they didn’t show face, despite them not causing too much drama, would be: Giorgio Russo, Emma Moran and Billykiss Azeez.

The primary function of the reunion episode is to recap on the drama of the show, but most importantly, catch fans up on the happenings of the last few months, so we can get insight into how connections have changed.

The girls' supposed ‘divide’ is sure to be investigated as time has passed, so fans can expect a great episode!

Whilst ITV is yet to confirm the episode, rumours are continuing to swirl with more Islanders expected to let some details slip.

So, check back here for all the reunion news!