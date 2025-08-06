When is the Love Island Reunion as islander ‘confirms’ reunion episode

When is the Love Island Reunion as islander ‘confirms’ reunion episode. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2025 has come and gone with iconic cast members Shakira Khan, Toni Laites, Dejon Noel-Williams, and Cach Mercer being added to the Love Island hall of fame, but will we be seeing the Series 12 cast again on our screens? When will the reunion be?

Love Island has been and gone, taking over British screens for Summer 2025 with a new batch of popular islanders added to the long list of alumni, Shakira Khan, Yasmin Pettet, and Toni Laites, all contributing to the highest viewing figures since 2023.

Fans praised the casting this year, favouring the ‘normal’ people on the 2025 rendition, as opposed to the content creators and influencers that had dominated the casting in the last few seasons.

Toni & Cach with Maya Jama. Picture: ITV

Toni & Cach beat out the other three couples in the final to get that top position, and fans are clearly eager to see more, with mention of the American star getting her own reality show spinoff!

In keeping with fans wanting to see the familiar faces again, fans are asking will there be a reunion this year? As ex-isladner Malisha Jordan seemed to tease fans with the prospect.

Here are all the details.

Will there be a Love Island series 12 reunion 2025?

Fans have been practically demanding a reunion this year because of how loved the cast is, and just how much drama took place within the space of eight weeks.

One fan commented: “I’ve been spamming people to email ITV to do a reunion! Everyone, go do it please.”

Love Island 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

There hasn’t been a reunion episode since 2022, the series starring Indiyah Polack and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, even though it used to be a regular occurrence.

However, this year it seems that a reunion could be on the cards because of one comment made by an ex-islander.

Malisha Jordan seemed to reveal in an Instagram Live stream that there was a reunion being planned, chatting to somebody off-camera about the reunion.

She says in the clip: “Do you think the reunion is going to be recorded?”

She continued: “Because it’s in August, yh, do you think it’s going to be recorded or not?”

Love Island’s Malisha says there will be a reunion

This seems to confirm that a reunion could be on the cards, as Malisha sounds like she is discussing a pre-recorded or live reunion.

However, let’s not get our hopes up too much as ITV hasn’t released an official announcement just yet, although there is still plenty of time for producers to change their minds, as reunions can happen weeks or even months after the original season.

When is the Love Island Reunion?

According to Malisha’s comment, it seems the reunion will be taking place towards the end of August.

The finale premiered on August 4th, so that would give the cast a few weeks to cause some more drama!

So, whilst there has been no official confirmation from ITV, the fans want it badly enough, and Malisha seems to have confirmed the reunion!