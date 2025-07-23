Who is coming back to Love Island ahead of the final?

Who is coming back to Love Island ahead of the final? Picture: ITV

Love Island 2025 promised more drama than ever, and this is the biggest twist of the season so far, as a preview revealed Blu Chegini and Megan Forte-Clarke are heading back!

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island 2025 has served up a summer filled with drama and, ironically, not too much love! But now, producers are preparing for the biggest shake-up yet as two ex-Islanders return.

The series has been facing criticism for the lack of serious couples so late into the series, so in an attempt to form some different connections, the familiar faces are set to shock viewers and Islanders alike.

In a move that is definitely going to break current couples up, fans aren’t sure how to feel.

Who is going back into Love Island?

Megan Forte-Clarke and Blu Chegini. Picture: ITV

The two Islanders set to return to the villa are OG Cast members Megan Forte-Clarke and Blu Chegini.

Megan was eliminated in episode 17, following a public vote ranking her as the least favourite girl, following her ‘mishandling’ of her situation with Tommy Bradley.

Blu was the second to be voted out; his fate was determined by his fellow Islanders following an awkward debate for survival with Shea Mannings, who was also up for elimination.

Who were Megan and Blu originally coupled up with in Love Island?

Meg and Conor. Picture: ITV

Megan, whilst initially paired with fan-favourite Tommy Bradley, made a swift change to Irish rugby player Conor Phillips.It was this move that got her eliminated by the public, as they thought she was inconsiderate of the nice boy, Tommy.

Conor is currently coupled up with Shakira Khan, but their relationship has been rocky the last couple of days, with a recent preview revealing that he isn’t too happy with her having a conversation with her old flame, Harry Cooksley.

Conor says: “She's [Shakira] out there with Harry... She didn't even acknowledge me there.”

Will Megan entering the villa be a spanner in the works for Shakira?

Blu Chegini. Picture: ITV

Whilst Megan had a blossoming connection with Conor, saying she was going to wait for him on the outside, Blu wasn’t as lucky in his 5 episodes.

He hadn’t had the opportunity to explore properly, so there are interesting opportunities for both Islanders, and fans can’t wait to see how this turns out.

Some fans aren’t happy, though, as Megan is one of the few Islander’s the public voted out.

One fan said: “We voted her out! We don’t want her back.”

Another said: “@Ofcom please, I'd like to make a complaint. We voted off someone and they're bringing her back to the screen to traumatise viewers even more.”

Megan and Blu set to make villa return

Another controversial point raised by viewers is the fact that the returning Islanders have been doing their own press runs and are aware of the outside world’s opinions.

A fan said: “She's been out and interacted with the public already. Foul play!”

This is sure to influence how they themselves act as well as potentially changing the behaviours of Islanders like Dejon Noel-Williams and Meg Moore, who have been accused of being ‘game players’ by viewers.

So, this move is definitely going to create some messy situations, but we’re here for the drama!