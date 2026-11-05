Is a Love Island Nigeria launching? Cast, applications & more

5 November 2026, 17:29

Is a Love Island Nigeria launching? Cast, applications & more
Is a Love Island Nigeria launching? Cast, applications & more. Picture: ITV

Love Island Nigeria has been going viral online as they announced that applications were open, after Love Island UK 2026 crowned its winner and ahead of Love Island All Stars. But is Nigeria Love Island real? When is Love Island Nigeria coming out? & How do you apply to the cast?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island Nigeria has been announced

Love Island is one of the most-loved reality franchises, but now Nigeria has thrown its hat in the ring, with fans wondering if Love Island Nigeria is really real. So, is it actually launching? & When is Love Island Nigeria coming out?

The series has over 20 global iterations spanning from Love Island Australia to Love Island Poland, but now the West African country seems to be joining the mix.

On November 3rd, an Instagram account called @loveislandng, shared a brief trailer, featuring a suitcase carried by love balloons, alerting people that applications were open.

Love Island UK
Love Island UK. Picture: ITV

The bio of the account also shares that it is set for a premiere on December 20th.

The bio reads: “Your next address could be the Villa 🏝️Applications are open. Premieres 20 December on ON TV, Spice and Soundcity.”

Fans have been asking for a Nigerian spin-off for years, and were overjoyed with the news.

One fan commented: “I expect the Nollywood sound effects and overly loud audio 😂.”Another said: “Oh, this going to be the best Love Island yet. 😂😂😂”

Love Island UK
Love Island UK. Picture: ITV

However, whilst there is a lot of excitement surrounding the potential season, there are some doubts.

Whilst the account follows ITV Studios, they themselves are not as of yet associated with the organisation.

Other fans are suggesting that the application process could be a data-farming scam.

As of right now, it definitely could be a real series set to premiere by the end of the year, but it is fair to remain sceptical until the cast is announced.

Love Island UK
Love Island UK. Picture: ITV

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