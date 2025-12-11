Love Island’s Meg and Dejon allegedly split

11 December 2025, 12:02

Love Island’s Meg and Dejon allegedly split. Picture: Instagram via@dejonoelwilliams

Love Island’s 2025 Megan Moore & Dejon Noel-Williams have reportedly split after an argument. So, are Meg and Dejon still together? Here are all the details.

Love Island's Meg & Dejon have reportedly broken up, whilst on a romantic getaway.

The couple were on the 2025 season, also featuring Shakira Khan, Toni Laites and Cach Mercer.

They were a controversial pair, with fans online at the time accusing Dejon of being ’fake and a flirt’, based on his multiple connections with other women whilst on the show.

Meg & Dejon. Picture: ITV

But the couple beat the criticisms when they made it official, and have seemingly stayed strong post-villa, since the show finished in August.

However, The Sun has now reported that the couple has allegedly split, whilst on holiday in Dubai.

The publication’s alleged source claimed the Love Island couple have been arguing a lot recently and had had a huge argument on holiday, resulting in them splitting.

The pair supposedly unfollowed each other on social media, which was quickly noticed by fans who flooded their comments.

Meg & Dejon. Picture: Instagram via @megannmoore

However, despite the reported news, Meg & Dejon are still holding a strong front and have seemingly re-followed each other.

They have not posted to each other since the news, but also haven’t deleted the previous couple pics from the last few months.

This suggests that either the breakup rumours are completely false, or that they have simply gotten back together.

Neither Meg nor Dejon have commented on the news just yet, but they are sure to put the rumours to rest.

Meg & Dejon. Picture: ITV

