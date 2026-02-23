Who is Love Island's Lucinda's clothing brand 'boyfriend'?

Lucinda Strafford, who is coupled up with her boyfriend, Sean Stone, on the most recent series of Love Island All Stars, has been accused of having a ‘secret boyfriend’ with long-rumoured ‘sugar daddy’, Huyai Huang, the CEO of Pepper Mayo. But is it true? Who is he? & What has Lucinda said about the relationship? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Jack reveals Lucinda's possible situationship on Love Island - All Stars

Lucinda Strafford from Love Island UK, Australia and Love Island Games, is in the 2026 All Stars final, with her boyfriend, Sean Stone, but she has now been called out for an alleged outside romance with a mystery clothing company owner, so are the rumours true? And who is he?

The 26-year-old first appeared back in 2021, making a splash with her pretty looks and popular catchphrase; “Reallyyyy?”.

This year's appearance on Love Island All Stars marks her fourth appearance on the shows franchise, only recently winning the Games spin-off just last year, alongside partner Isaiah Campbell.

Love Island Games. Picture: Getty Images

While she was crowned on the show, the star immediately faced online rumours of her having a secret relationship on the outside, fans accusing her of just using the show for publicity and fostering fake connections, with the intention of returning to her romance on the outside.

Lucinda has been pictured vacationing with Australian company Pepper Mayo’s CEO, Huyai Huang, on numerous occasions.

The Islander has supposedly been on every brand trip the clothing brand has organised since her fame, some suggesting it is because of her alleged relations with the owner.

Lucinda & Sean Stone. Picture: ITV

The CEO and Lucinda have a huge age gap, with Huyai being 39 years old, while she’s 26 years old.

He has been seen commenting on lots of her posts, and fans have accused Lucinda of leaving her recent series, Love Island Games, to immediately go on a holiday with him.

The star herself has tried to swerve the rumours until now.

When the ex-Islanders all returned to the villa to vote on the least compatible character, Jack Keating brought up the online rumour.

Lucinda & Pepper Mayo CEO. Picture: ITV & Snapchat via @lucindastrafford

Jack said: “You’ve done the show 4 times, you know exactly what you’re doing in here. There was something as well that I did see on social media about you having a situationship with a guy that owns a clothing brand, or a guy that owns a clothing brand, or something like that.”

Lucinda responded: “That’s been like an ongoing thing for ages that’s been online, but…”

Now, while it seemed that the content-creator seemed fed-up with the accusation, some fans are suggesting that her answer could have been clipped as it seemed short.

So, she has denied the rumour, and seems happy and in love with her current boyfriend, Sean, only time will tell how their relationship goes on the outside world.

She has also previously responded to a Sun article about the relationship, and said: “Huayi and I are just friends and there was no row.”

One fan commented: “JACK FINALLY SAID THE PEPPERMAYO CEO COMMENT IT NEEDED TO BE SAID.”

Another said: “The peppermayo rumours seem to be correct based on lucinda’s reaction to what jack said.”

Despite Lucinda’s response, fans seem to be divided.