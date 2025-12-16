Love Island’s Lochan dating Too Hot To Handle’s Brianna Balram amid Whitney split

16 December 2025, 13:11

Love Island’s Lochan Nowacki has debuted his new girlfriend, Brianna Balram, following on from his split from fellow Islander Whitney Adebayo, where he claimed he was filing a lawsuit. Here are all the details.

Love Island 2023’s Lochan Nowacki has revealed his new reality star girlfriend, Brianna Balram from Too Hot To Handle, after his breakup from ex-girlfriend and Islander, Whitney Adebayo.

Lochan and Whitney first found love on screen on the dating show’s tenth season, featuring Tyrique Hyde, Ella Thomas and Molly Marsh.

After finishing second place to winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding, the couple shared their post-villa life on their social media pages, gaining a huge following.

Whitney & Lochan
Whitney & Lochan. Picture: Getty Images

It wasn’t until April 2025 after two years together they split, with initial reports suggesting that Whitney was ‘bamboozled’ by the split.

The breakup then exploded online a few months later, after the Love Island bombshell accused the Internet chef of ‘racism’, claiming he had made certain inflammatory comments over the course of their relationship.

The accusations were bold and Lochan himself responded with a video in which he denied the bold claims, and even suggested he was going to be bringing a defamation lawsuit to the Nigerian star.

Whitney & Lochan
Whitney & Lochan. Picture: Instagram via @lochannowacki & @whitneyadebayo

Although, nothing has since been reported on the lawsuit.

But now, after all the drama the Internet chef has got a new girlfriend and she is a familiar face.

Brianna Balram also featured on a dating reality show, appearing on Too Hot To Handle’s sixth season.

Brianna & Lochan
Brianna & Lochan. Picture: Instagram via @lochannowacki & @briannabalram

Back in July the Netflix star appeared on a podcast in which she spoke about meeting a recent Internet star, after a flirty collaboration between herself and Lochan that he shared on his socials.

Fans were quick to point out how soon the romance seemed to be blossoming but nothing the hype quickly died down.

But now, the new couple were snapped on a tube after a Winter Wonderland date celebrating Brianna’s 28th birthday, looking rather cosy.

Lochan 'confirmed' their relationship after commenting under Brianna's birthday post.

He wrote: "Happy birthday baby!! Blessed to be spending this day with you and the rest of them ❤️"

Whitney is yet to comment.

Lochan with Brianna & Whtiney
Lochan with Brianna & Whtiney. Picture: Instagram via @lochannowacki & Getty Images

