Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island 2026 Julia Majchrzak addresses Lorenzo Alessi’s liking models' Instagram posts

Exclusive: Love Island 2026 Julia Majchrzak addresses Lorenzo Alessi’s liking models' Instagram posts. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak joined us in the Capital XTRA studio to discuss the conversation surrounding Lorenzo liking models' Instagram posts, following the couple's appearance on This Morning. Here's what they had to say.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak joined us for an exclusive interview on Capital XTRA straight after that viral This Morning moment, to talk all things post-villa life, including the recent social media discussion surrounding Lorenzo's Instagram activity, with Julia making a discovery!

The pair were joined by fellow finalists Jasmine Muller, Kavan Murphy, Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa to look back on their time in the villa and catch up on what has happened since the series ended.

Although Lorenzo and Julia won the series by a significant margin, some viewers questioned the result as the couple had only recently made their relationship exclusive before the final.

Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak. Picture: ITV

During the interview, the couple were asked about fans noticing Lorenzo had liked photos posted by female models on Instagram, and whether he felt that was appropriate given their new relationship.

Julia responded: "Guys, this is not funny. He's already embarrassed me online... He had no time to arrange a date in five days, but was sat in bed liking other girls' Instagram pictures."

Lorenzo explained his perspective, saying: "This is the thing. I feel like why I didn't want to rush things in the villa... We're not running around getting married tomorrow. I'm learning how to be in a committed relationship, and I'm learning what is acceptable and what is not."

He continued: "To be 100% honest, it was pure naivety. I did not think it would be picked up by the press... These are now real-world things that we can experience together."

Julia Majchrzak & Lorenzo Alessi. Picture: Global

It was then that Julia pulled out her phone and proceeded to look to see if Lorenzo had liked her own pictures, revealing that he had not!

She said: “Did you even have time to like my photos? Guess what guys, he’s not under my Instagram!”

Lorenzo laughed off the moment, suggesting the post simply hadn't appeared on his feed yet.

Despite the online discussion, the couple confirmed they are still exclusively dating and continuing to get to know each other outside the villa, with Lorenzo acknowledging that he's adapting to the realities of being in a public relationship.