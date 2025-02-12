Love Island winner Josh Oyinsan confirms relationship with R&B Star Jaz Karis after split from Mimii Ngulube

12 February 2025, 12:14

Love Island Winner Josh Oyinsan confirms relationship with R&B Star Jaz Karis after split from Mimii Ngulube. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island winner Josh Oyinsan has gone public with girlfriend, R&B singer Jaz Karis, during a romantic holiday in Paris.

Love Island series 11 winner Josh Oyinsan, who picked up the trophy with Mimii Ngulube, has gone public with his new girlfriend, R&B singer Jaz Karis.

Josh was a late arrival on last year's summer series of the ITV dating show, but found a connection with Mimii, who eventually went on to win the show and scoop up a cash prize of £50,000.

The 30-year-old football player and his ex Mimii split just weeks after leaving the villa, but he appears to be loved-up with the 'Safe Flight' singer.

Mimii and Josh won Love Island 2024.
Mimii and Josh won Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram, Josh posted a carousel of images from a romantic Paris trip.

In one of them was an image of Jaz looking at some delicious pastries, confirming the relationship rumours.

She also commented a love heart emoji underneath his post, and similarly posted some snaps from Paris.

Josh and Jaz hard-launched their relationship.
Josh and Jaz hard-launched their relationship. Picture: Instagram

Jaz is a singer/songwriter who released her first song in 2017 and has continued to create music, releasing her debut album 'Safe Flight' in 2024.

The duo have hard-launched their relationship and we are here for it!

This means Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson are the only remaining couple from season 11.

Jaz Karis is a singer from London.
Jaz Karis is a singer from London. Picture: Getty

