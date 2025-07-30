Why did Love Island’s JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez break up?

30 July 2025, 12:57 | Updated: 30 July 2025, 16:00

Why did Love Island’s JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez break up?
Why did Love Island’s JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez break up? Picture: Alamy and Instagram

Love Island USA has served up drama this week as one of the most popular couples, Kenny and JaNa, have broken up in a very dramatic fallout. As fellow stars Leah Kateb, Serena Page, and Oliva Walker have spoken out, and fan theories snowball – what actually happened? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

News broke on the 27th of July that Love Island USA couple, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, had broken up very suddenly after appearing loved-up at a party just the night before.

The couple were one of the favourites of their season, and recently starred in the show’s spin-off, Beyond the Villa, looking like the perfect pair.

JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez
JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez. Picture: Alamy

But that has all come to an end rather dramatically with allegations of cheating, a secret family, and racism being thrown around.

Now both Kenny and JaNa have spoken out in response to the online turmoil, as well as other series 6 cast members defending JaNa and throwing shots at her ex - but what actually happened?

Kenny and JaNa
Kenny and JaNa. Picture: Twitter

JaNa spoke out for the first time since the news broke, depicting how heartbroken she truly was, and suggested that fan theories don’t even begin to touch the surface of what he has done.

She said: “Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting, and disappointing it truly is.

She continues: “Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating.”

Kenny also responded in a statement that some fans are suggesting was AI, as it felt too emotionless.

Jana Craig response left, Kenny Rodriguez statement right
Jana Craig response left, Kenny Rodriguez statement right. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island bombshell responded to Kenny’s statement in a second post, a lot angrier than in her first, saying: “stfu you manipulative liar.

My first statement was me being nice. Do not p**s me off.”

This has reignited the fan theories that were already suspecting Kenny of cheating on her or having a secret family. But now that the Islander has suggested the reason for them separating is even worse, fans are even more concerned.

One of JaNa’s non-Love Island friends, Charmane Smith, probably revealed more details than anyone had previously heard, alleging that the Islander had been faking the relationship and had allegedly been racist about the bombshell in private messages.

Posts to Kenny's Snapchat 24hours before the breakup
Posts to Kenny's Snapchat 24hours before the breakup. Picture: Snapchat via @kennyrodriguez

She said on her private Instagram account, which was then leaked: “My advice for women in relationships: if you have access – go thru your mans phone TODAY."

"Search keywords like ‘I don’t like black women, I thought I would get more money from this, I‘m faking this relationship,” she added.

So things are definitely becoming more serious in this story; however, it is clear JaNa has a support network and fanbase that don’t play about her.

What have other Love Island stars said about the breakup?

Love Island USA Series 6
Love Island USA Series 6. Picture: Getty Images

Other Islanders, such as Leah Kateb, Serena Page, and Olivia Walker, have made their feelings clear, all of them displaying real anger at the situation, and picking their side in the separation as Team JaNa.

Leah Kateb commented under Kenny’s post: “Delete my man off your page you clout demon.'

Serena Page posted to her story a photo of the two and put a post showing her support for JaNa, as well as reminding people that real feelings are involved.

Olivia Walker responded to Kenny’s own response, accusing him of using ChatGPT for it, as well as saying his story was a ‘pathetic excuse’.

Left & Middle: Serena Page's response. Right: Olivia Walker response
Left & Middle: Serena Page's response. Right: Olivia Walker response. Picture: Instagram

