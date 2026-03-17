Are Love Island’s Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell still together?

Are Love Island’s Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell still together? Picture: Getty Images

Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa has been caught in some hot water with her boyfriend, Louis Russell’s baby mum, Nicole Olivera, with a restraining order being applied. So are Huda and Louis still together? Who is Louis Russell’s son? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa has been issued with a restraining order following accusations made by her boyfriend, Louis Russell’s baby mum, Nicole Olivera – so are they still together? And who is his son?

The couple first debuted their romance just weeks after the Instagram model left his dating programme, quickly being spotted holding hands in public.

Huda shared a ‘girlfriend proposal’ by her boyfriend, going Instagram official at the end of July 2025.

Louis Russell & Huda Mustafa. Picture: Instagram via @hudabubbaaa & @louis_russell

The reality stars have been going strong since, but recent allegations have surfaced from Louis' ex-girlfriend and baby mum to his son, Nicole, who has accused the 24-year-old of numerous threats.

Nicole is said to have filed for a restraining order, which appears to have been granted following some serious claims including that of an alleged home break-in and other serious claims concerning her kids, according to TMZ.

Huda Mustafa & Nicole Olvera. Picture: Instagram via @hudabubbaaa & @nikkeolvera

However, whilst the ongoing situation develops, which Huda is yet to comment on, it is unclear what will happen.

That being said, both Louis and Huda are still together, with them sharing social media posts together despite the accusations.

The pair presented a united front in front of their fans, sharing snaps in the gym featuring them cosied up close to each other.