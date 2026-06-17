Love Island’s Halle Brown: Age, where she’s from & who are her famous parents
17 June 2026, 17:51
Love Island UK is back with a brand-new cast, including Priya Gopaldas, Simba Kudyiwa & Lorenzo Alessi. But who is the new bombshell that walked in with Chidi, Tina & Finley? But who are Love Island’s Halle Brown’s famous parents? & How old is she?
Listen to this article
Love Island 2026 is back with a new cast featuring Islanders, Lorenzo Alessi, Priya Gopoldas, and Simba Kudyiwa but who is the new bombshell, Halle Brown, who entered alongside Chidi, Tina & Finley – who are Love Island’s Halle’s parents? & How old is she?
The bombshell rocked into the villa on episode 17, as part of the sleepover twist.
- Exclusive: Love Island’s Ope Sawande addresses rumours around his sexuality and relationship with mum
- Exclusive: Love Island's Robyn Langton reveals the ‘wrong edit’ in George Knight’s villa exit
- Love Island 2026’s Yasmin Hadlow: Age, where she’s from, & Instagram
Halle isn’t just an Islander though, she has a rather famous connection, making her a so-called 'nepo-baby'.
So who is Love Island’s Halle Brown? & Who are her parents.
Here are all the details.
How old is Love Island’s Halle Brown?
The love hopeful is 23 years old.
Where is Love Island’s Halle Brown from?
She is from Cheshire .
Who are Love Island’s Halle Brown famous parents?
Halle’s mum and dad both have a claim to fame.
Her mum is reality star, Leanne Brown from The Real Housewives of Cheshire.
Halle’s dad is also famous and is ex-Man United footballer, Wes Brown.