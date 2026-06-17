Love Island’s Halle Brown: Age, where she’s from & who are her famous parents

17 June 2026, 17:51

Love Island’s Halle Brown: Age, where she’s from & who are her famous parents
Love Island’s Halle Brown: Age, where she’s from & who are her famous parents. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @halleebrown

Love Island UK is back with a brand-new cast, including Priya Gopaldas, Simba Kudyiwa & Lorenzo Alessi. But who is the new bombshell that walked in with Chidi, Tina & Finley? But who are Love Island’s Halle Brown’s famous parents? & How old is she?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island 2026 is back with a new cast featuring Islanders, Lorenzo Alessi, Priya Gopoldas, and Simba Kudyiwa but who is the new bombshell, Halle Brown, who entered alongside Chidi, Tina & Finley – who are Love Island’s Halle’s parents? & How old is she?

The bombshell rocked into the villa on episode 17, as part of the sleepover twist.

Halle isn’t just an Islander though, she has a rather famous connection, making her a so-called 'nepo-baby'.

Halle Brown
Halle Brown. Picture: ITV

So who is Love Island’s Halle Brown? & Who are her parents.

Here are all the details.

How old is Love Island’s Halle Brown?

Halle Brown
Halle Brown. Picture: Instagram via @halleebrown

The love hopeful is 23 years old.

Where is Love Island’s Halle Brown from?

She is from Cheshire .

Halle Brown
Halle Brown. Picture: Instagram via @halleebrown

Who are Love Island’s Halle Brown famous parents?

Halle’s mum and dad both have a claim to fame.

Her mum is reality star, Leanne Brown from The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Halle’s dad is also famous and is ex-Man United footballer, Wes Brown.

Wes & Leanne Brown
Wes & Leanne Brown. Picture: Getty Images

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