What is the Love Island Grafties? How to vote & when it’s on

The Love Island Grafties has become a staple of the reality show since its first feature in 2023, but what is it exactly, and how do you get involved? Will it be a bumpy night for Dejon Noel-Williams, Shakira Khan, Harry Cooksley, and Helena Ford.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island Grafties are back, promising to serve up more drama than ever, with Islanders Dejon Noel-Williams, Meg Moore, Shakira Khan, and Harry Cooksley in for an uncomfortable evening for sure – but how do you have your say?

The Grafties is a public-voted award ceremony that takes place in the villa where Islanders are awarded a title and trophy based on certain categories.

A bit like the famous movie night, clips are shown on the big screen as the red carpet is laid out, to bring up old drama that most Islanders would have never seen before.

One of the most iconic moments was, of course, Messy Mitch accepting his award for ‘Mad Moves’, which exploded the villa in one of the show’s most dramatic moments – so who will be the Messy Mitch of Season 12?

What are the categories for Love Island Grafties?

This year, the categories and nominees are:

The best no filter moment | Dejon, Harry, Toni & Shakira

Most emotional moment | Cach, Shakira, Toni

Best double act | Shakira & Toni, Helena & Dejon, Meg & Helena

Unfinished Business | Harry & Emma, Shakira & Harry, Conor & Megan

Flirtiest performance | Harry, Jamie, Harry & Angel

Eat, sleep, crack on, repeat | Dejon, Conor, Helena

How do I vote in the Love Island Grafties?

Unfortunately, the public vote is now closed…how rude!

The Love Island Instagram account announced the nominees on the 22nd July, allowing fans to vote exclusively by their Instagram stories.

However, voting is not even half the fun when it comes to the Grafties, so just make sure you're locked in.

When are the Love Island Grafties 2025?

The Love Island Grafties are premiering tonight, 24th July 2025.

As per usual, you can tune in from 9 pm on ITV2 or ITVX.

Make sure you don’t miss it, because it promises to be juicy!