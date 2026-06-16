Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island’s George Knight reveals what his parents said after his Love Island exit

Exclusive: Love Island’s George Knight reveals what his parents said after his Love Island exit. Picture: ITV & Global

Love Island’s George Knight joined us at Capital XTRA to discuss all things Love Island and his shock exit from the show. So, why did George leave the villa? & What did his parents have to say about the connection with Robyn Langton?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island’s George Knight spoke exclusively to Capital XTRA about his surprising connection with Robyn Langton, addressed his controversial comments towards Mica Harris and revealed his parents' opinions on his choices.

The footballer shocked viewers after quitting the villa after just a few days, citing family health issues that he felt he had to be contactable for.

During his short-lived villa experience, he developed a connection with Scouse Islander, Robyn Langton, but George explained that he and his family were surprised by the romance, the Islander being far from his usual type, the magic of the villa at work.

George Knight on Cpaital XTRA. Picture: ITV

George said: “If I were out, I wouldn’t even look twice at her…When I walked in she naturally made me feel the most comfortable…she went out of her way to make sure I was okay. It turned into I’m attracted to this girl, I think that’s what the villa does, it makes you think outside the box.”

The Dorking Wanderers midfielder added that he wasn’t the only one who was surprised by his budding attraction to Robyn; his parents were also surprised.

He said: “My mum and dad were like ‘what’s going on?’, ‘what are you doing?’ ‘She’s just so not what you’d go for’…Yeah, well, she made me happy, made me smile.”

George & Robyn. Picture: ITV

Since his exit, the 28-year-old has faced criticism for just a short stint on Love Island, but he has come out and addressed the controversies head-on.

Addressing the comments he made while referring to a bandana Islander Mica was wearing as ‘too exotic’, he told Capital XTRA exclusively: “She just stood out; she dressed outside of her comfort zone…That word was just the wrong word. I don’t know what word I would use now, but that was the wrong one.”

He continued: “I’m not a wordsmith, I was trying to flirt with her, I just used the wrong word, as simple as that. I don’t think she took offence to it at all. I think she was smiling and giggling and laughing right back at me.”

While he is still hoping to explore his connection with Robyn, we shall see how that potential relationship develops.