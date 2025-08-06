Love Island finalist ‘in talks’ for spinoff show

Love Island finalist ‘in talks’ for spinoff show. Picture: ITV

Love Island Series 12 has been one of the most viewed seasons in recent history, with cast members Toni Laites, Shakira Khan and Cach Mercer proving fan-favourites amongst British audiences, so much so there are talks of a follow-up reality show!

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island returned with a bang in 2025, the show proving popular amongst British audiences after the last couple of seasons had failed to do so. The winners, Toni & Cach, were both individually voted as favourite boy and girl earlier in the show, so it just made sense for them to take the crown over Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley.

Now there are reports that some of the lucky finalists are going to be given a spinoff reality show with ITV, as they have raked in the highest viewing figures for the show since 2023.

Love Island final girls. Picture: ITV

All three girls, Yasmin Pettet, Shakira Khan and Toni Laites made it to the final. The British public clearly picked a side in the so-called ‘divide’ amongst the girls, with the other group of girls, including Meg Moore, voted out before the final.

Toni Laites has been revealed to be in conversation to star in her very own reality show centred around her Las Vegas lifestyle in a ‘fly-on-the-wall’ format.

The American bombshell was a daring choice from the Love Island casting team, with her being the first-ever American on the show; however, she defeated the haters, taking the £50,000 cash prize and creating her own fan base.

Toni Laites. Picture: ITV

One fan commented before the final: “Never in a million years did i think i'd ever root for an American bombshell on love island uk let alone have her win but here we are, toni the people's princess fr.”

The spinoff show will supposedly also feature the other favourites Shakira, Yas and Cach as well as the extra special feature of Toni’s mum, Lipglossles on TikTok, who made an impact on her family day appearance.

However, the show is still in early talks.

Before coming on the show, the winner used to work at a poolside cabana club in Las Vegas serving up the luxurious lifestyle that doesn’t really exist in the UK, and it is this that will be turned into a show.

Fans are excited by the prospect, one commented: “Omg YES Toni with her own show?? She’s that girl and deserves every bit of it Can’t wait to watch!!”

Another commented: “I’m seated for every episode. i want to see her relocate from the US to the UK and see her relationship with cach get stronger.”

We shall see if the show comes into fruition and brings the star even more success!