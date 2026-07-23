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Exclusive: Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock confirm they're ditching long distance for a home together

Exclusive: Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock confirm they're ditching long distance for a home together. Picture: Global

Love Island’s Ellie & Finley joined us on Capital XTRA to spill on their post-villa plans, in the lead-up to the final, considering they live in Scotland and Wales. But where are they moving? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island’s Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock joined Capital XTRA for an exclusive chat on post-villa life, revealing where they are moving to to keep their connection alive.

The pair were dumped just a week before the finale, with the Scottish Islander being voted favourite girl in the public vote; lots were sad to see her go.

After a shocking dumping that saw Finley be voted one of the least favourite boys, and then voted out by his fellow Islanders, the fan favourite girl chose to leave with him.

Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock. Picture: Global

While some fans wanted Ellie to power on through the show solo, she didn’t even consider that as an option as she had found what she came in for.

Speaking with Capital XTRA, the couple revealed their post-villa plan, as they have over 200 miles between them, hailing from Scotland and Wales.

Finley revealed: “This is something that we agreed very early on. So we agreed on London. That’s not to say Scotland and Wales are never an option; it’s just they are very similar, and we just want to move out of there.”

Ellie added: “I’ve always said I’ve wanted to move away from Scotland anyway.”

Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock. Picture: ITV

Finley responded: “And you’ve never really been to London. That’s crazy.”

She said: “I’ve only ever come for Love Island, so I've still not even seen Big Ben, so I’ve actually got a wee bit of things to do. So many tourist things to do”

So, the couple is exchanging sunny Mallorca for the Capital, in a big move of moving in with each other, after knowing each other for around six weeks.

Look out for our social content with Finley & Ellie, where we delve into their opinions on the last-standing Islanders as well as shutting down rumours.