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Love Island’s Ciaran Davies breaks silence amid Samie Elishi’s new relationship with Tyrique Hyde

Exclusive: Love Island’s Ciaran Davies breaks silence amid Samie Elishi’s new relationship with Tyrique Hyde. Picture: Global & Instagram via @tyriquehyde

Ciaran Davies joined us in the Capital XTRA studio to exclusively talk about his recent split from his ex-partner, Samie Elishi, after winning the series. Since the breakup, Samie has hard-launched with her new man, Tyrique Hyde. But what does he have to say about it?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island’s Ciaran Davies spoke to Capital XTRA to discuss his recent split from Samie Elishi, now that she has moved on with fellow Islander Tyrique Hyde in a first-of-its-kind circumstance, considering the ex-couple were crowned the winners just two months ago.

The Welsh bombshell appeared on the third installment of Love Island All Stars, alongside castmates Shaq Muhammed and Scott Van-der-sluis.

The 23-year-old ended up winning the show with Samie, with whom he had been for the majority of his time in the villa.

Samie Elishi & Ciaran Davies. Picture: ITV

However, fans were shocked when it was revealed to the world that the pair were the first couple to part ways following the final, just 3 weeks after splitting the £50,000 prize money.

Samie has since popped out with streamer and ex-Islander Tyrique Hyde, and they have been all over everyone's socials.

Speaking with Capital XTRA, Ciaran explained that he is very much at peace with the split, and believes that whatever will be will be.

Ciaran Davies on Capital XTRA. Picture: Global

While Tyrique had previously responded to fan opinions calling his move ‘disrespectful’, by claiming he and the Welsh star had never met.

However, the Love Island winner revealed that, although he doesn’t think he is owed anything from Ty, they have bumped into each other on numerous occasions, including a Charity Football match back in September 2024.

He said: “I wouldn’t say I’ve met him. I’ve done a Charity football match with him and met him at the NTAs.”

Tyrique Hyde & Samie Elishi. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @tyriquehyde

He continued: “We’re not mates, he doesn’t owe me anything, that I can agree with. I think it was just the way he went about it, saying stuff on stream..there’s just no need.”

He also revealed that his split of the £50k will be going on a trip to the US to visit some of the US castmates in their own country, but despite being just 23, he is planning on putting the money aside to buy his first house.

While adopting a nonchalant approach about the split, he still maintains that Samie herself hadn’t faked anything during Love Island, as well as sharing that he thinks the newest couple do really like each other.”

Ciaran Davies. Picture: Getty Images and Global

He said: “Truth be told, I don’t think she was fake in there. When we were in the villa, we did get along really, really well.”

Ciaran said: “No, I don’t think it’s a PR move, I do think it’s a genuine relationship. Whilst I was in there, Tyrique was saying a lot about how much he fancied Samie.”

So, perhaps we can all learn something from Ciaran and his nonchalance to drama!

Whilst the Internet continues to react on behalf of the Welshman, he is keeping it pushing and focusing on himself.