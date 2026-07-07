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Love Island Casa Amor’s, Carlos Borges & Aaron Badibo reveal what viewers didn’t see at recoupling

Love Island Casa Amor’s, Carlos Borges & Aaron Badibo reveal what viewers didn’t see at recoupling. Picture: Global

Carlos Borges & Aaron Badibo joined us for an exclusive interview on Capital XTRA to talk all-things Love Island, sharing their opinions on that awkward recoupling as well as letting us in on which girl dumped Islander, Gabriel Garland, had formed a connection with. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island’s Casa boys, Aaron Badibo & Carlos Borges, joined us for an exclusive interview to talk all-things dumped Islander Gabriel Garland, that awkward recoupling and potential connections with Casa girls, Mara Pirez & Nevaeh David.

The 2026 series is slowly ticking off its iconic moments of Casa Amor and movie night, as the final approaches.

The drama is still unfolding though, with lots of couples unstable, Aaron & Carlos revealed that the Casa Amor recoupling was even more uncomfortable than it appeared on screen.

Aaron & Carlos on Capital XTRA. Picture: Global

The pair revealed that although it appears on the show as maybe a 20/30 minute moment, in reality they were left standing for 2-3 hours.

Aaron said: “We were standing for a very long time. Maybe like 2 hours, 3 hours, my back was hurting, legs were hurting. Obviously in there, it’s very tense, everyone’s quiet waiting for who is coming in next.”

Carlos added: “I thought I was going to be picked. So, I was like ‘it’s fine I’ll be chilling with Priya in a minute, I’m sorted’. But then when you don’t get picked and you’re stood up there, it’s so hard to stay composed…Can no girl pick me so I can sit down!”

To add to their disappointment they were then shown the Casa girls who they hadn’t had a chance to meet, and it seems that both the bombshells had an interest.

Casa Amor recoupling. Picture: ITV

Aaron said: “I seen the Casa girls come in and I was like ‘I wish we had those girls!”

It was particularly Mara Pirez and Nevaeh David that they both would have liked to have a chance with, so we shall see how post-villa life fairs for them all!

Season 13 has been full of drama, and twists, but one of the most headline-making stories was the removal of Casa Boy, Gabriel, who fans got to see for just one episode.

But while his exit was unexpected, fans were left wondering which Islander Gabriel was getting to know.

Aaron, Carlos, Mara & Neveah. Picture: ITV

Aaron revealed: “Carlos and Gabe were top of Priya’s list. Carlos was stressing!”

Carlos said: “He was very interested in her, I think it was quite tough, obviously we can’t really speak about the situation, but obviously him going, that was a connection she lost.”

He added: “He made Priya a coffee in the morning after we shared a bed, and I wanted to make her a coffee…I come out to see Priya, and she’s like ‘Gabe already made me one’,” jokingly adding, “f***ing snake!”

So, could Priya’s Love Island journey have completely transformed without the dumping?

Who knows, but the Casa Boys are out of the villa now and we shall see if there are any post-villa romances to keep our eyes out for.