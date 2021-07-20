Exclusive

Love Island's Brad McClelland says Lucinda Strafford is "playing a game" to stay in the villa

Love Island's Brad McClelland says Lucinda Strafford is "playing a game" in the villa. Picture: Global/ITV

Former islander Brad McClelland says his villa love interest Lucinda could be playing a game to stay in the villa.

Love Island's Brad McClelland says he thinks former love interest Lucinda Strafford could be "playing a game" in order to keep herself in the villa.

Speaking to Will Njobvu on Capital XTRA, the 26-year-old labourer and former islander from Northumberland spoke about Lucinda pursuing a connection with Aaron Francis.

"With the Aaron situation, I'm not too bothered about it because what people didn't see on the out is me, Aaron and Hugo... all three of us were trying to get with Lucinda, and she was only interested in me," said Brad.

Lucinda shared a kiss with Aaron (pictured) after recoupling with new islander Danny. Picture: ITV

I think she's playing a little bit of a game just to stay in there at the minute.". Picture: Global

"She told [me] things in there like, you know, she wasn't interested in them. So for me, watching her and Aaron I'm like, she's gotta do what she's gotta do to stay in there."

"I might be completely wrong and I might be gullible to it, but I think she's playing a little bit of a game just to stay in there at the minute."

Brad was dumped from the villa last week after he and Lucinda were voted the villa's least compatible couple by the public. Only one member of the couple could stay, with Brad volunteering himself to leave.

In last night's show (19 Jul), Lucinda shared a kiss with Aaron, hours after recoupling with newcomer Danny Bibby last week.

Brad was dumped from the villa last week after he and Lucinda were voted the villa's least compatible couple by the public. Picture: ITV

Danny showed interested in Lucinda and recoupled with her following Brad's departure. Picture: ITV

"Like I said, Aaron was there when I was there and she wasn't interested in Aaron at all," Brad said, before adding of Danny, "I was gone before Danny got in so I don't know what he brings, so I can't obviously comment on if there's nothing between them two."

"I'd probably prefer if she coupled up with Aaron, he's a nice lad and he'll look after her while she's in there and maybe bring her back to me when she gets out."

"I think if I wanted to rekindle things with Lucinda and carry on from where we were, I've kind of already seen Aaron off once so..." he said, before saying he could steal Lucinda back from whoever she ends up recouping with.

"If I wanted I think I could, just because of the feeling I was getting off Lucinda and the way we were, I'd probably back myself, but then everyone's going to back themselves."