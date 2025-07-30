Exclusive

Love Island’s Billykiss Azeez reveals the meaning behind her name and her background

Love Island’s Billykiss Azeez reveals the meaning behind her name and her background. Picture: Global and Instagram via @billykiss

Love Island’s baddest bombshell sat down with Capital XTRA to speak about all things her Villa experience, answering the fans' most asked queries. Where is Billykiss from? What is the origin of the name Bilikis? And she also talks about her muslim faith.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island 2025’s Billykiss Azeez sat down to chat with Capital XTRA about that rumoured connection with Dami Hope, as well as the meaning behind her name, and it isn’t what you will expect!

We didn’t get to know Billykiss as well as we all would have hoped from her time on the show, and one of the most asked questions about her experience was her name!

The Irish bombshell revealed that she is Nigerian and Irish as well as a practising Muslim.

Billykiss on Love Island entrance. Picture: ITV

When she first joined the show, there was uncertainty around how she spelled her name, as the original spelling is ‘Bilikis’, but she cleared that up for us.

She said: “Growing up, I feel like people couldn’t pronounce Bilikis, they’ll just automatically give me a nickname ‘Billy’, so for me, I was like ‘don’t call me Billy, that’s not my name!”

She added: “I had a stage name for social media, which is how I spelled it for the show…the other spelling ‘Bilikis’ is still my name, I still use that name, it’s just a stage name for socials.”

But what does the name actually mean?

What does the name Bilikis or Billykiss mean?

Billykiss Love Island. Picture: ITV

Revealing her Muslim faith, it makes sense for her name to have Islamic roots too!

She said: “I am Muslim, that’s where my name comes from and it means the Queen of Sheba. I’m a very proud Muslim, I’m still practicing and I will still practice.”

The Queen of Sheba is a figure that pops up in both the Bible and the Quran.

She is a wealthy and wise ruler and is known as a powerful queen!

So it makes sense that this Irish queen has a name so fitting!

