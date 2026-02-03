Who is Love Island star Belle Hassan’s famous dad Tamer Hassan?

Who is Love Island star Belle Hassan’s famous dad Tamer Hassan? Picture: Getty Images & ITV

Belle Hassan from the 2026 season of Love Island All Stars has shown off her confidence and fiery side on the show, which has fans commenting on how similar she is to her dad. But who is Belle Hassan’s dad, Tamer Hassan? & What is he famous for?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Storm Belle hits after she finds out about Sean and Lucinda

Belle Hassan, who was originally on Love Island back in 2019, and is now on All Stars, is becoming a much-loved character of the cast, especially with her recent explosion at fellow Islander Sean Stone, with fans comparing her fire to her dad’s, Tamer Hassan – but who is he?

The South London bombshell was famous for her ‘crashout’ against Scottish contestant Anton Danyluk, which went viral back in 2019, and is what most fans recognise her from.

Belle is always someone who has spoken her mind and stood up for herself fiercely, and the 2026 season has been no different.

Belle Hassan. Picture: ITV

Her recent argument with her previous partner, Sean, has blown up because of how furious the 27-year-old was, and how cutting her delivery was, with her dad watching along at home.

In a viral clip, Tamer can be heard behind the camera, as he records Belle sticking up for herself, cheering her on.

In the video, he says: “Well said my baby, let him have it, stand strong. Little candyman…Go on, my baby.”

But who is he? And why is he famous?

Belle’s dad is not happy with Sean at all 😶.

We do love a supportive dad though 😌 #AllStars #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/FqlqPkrurX — Queenie ✌🏾🎀🇯🇲🇬🇧 (@Queenie_2312) February 2, 2026

Who is Belle Hassan’s dad, Tamer Hassan?

Tamer Hassan is a movie actor who had an impressive run in the early 2000s and 2010s.

He has starred in projects like Game of Thrones, Dead Man Running, and Kick Ass.

Tamar & Belle Hassan. Picture: Getty Images

The actor has worked alongside huge names like Daniel Craig, 50 Cent, and he’s acted a lot with British legend, Danny Dyer.

Both Danny and Tamer have both had a daughter on Love Island.

Tamer is known for his gritty and tough-guy roles, which is why fans are loving drawing the comparison between that persona and the fierceness of Belle.