Exclusive

Love Island’s Andrada Pop reveals Islanders she wasn’t given green light to chat to

Love Island’s Andrada Pop reveals Islanders she wasn’t given green light to chat to. Picture: ITV

Can bombshells couple up with other bombshells? Love Island’s Andrada Pop revealed to Capital XTRA the two bombshells she would have got to know if she was allowed to by producers, and it’s not who you would expect! Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island’s Andrada Pop spoke with Capital XTRA this week and revealed two Islanders she would have liked to have gotten to know if she were ‘allowed’.

There is always an age-old question from Love Island viewers: ‘Are bombshells allowed to couple up with other bombshells? Is there a timer on it?’

When bombshells enter together, what if they’re each other’s type? Their goal is to break up existing couples, so pairing off defeats the purpose.

Andradda Pop on Capital XTRA. Picture: Global

The same applies to Casa Amor — Islanders could have their type in the opposite villa, but they might never even meet.

Well, Andrada disclosed that producers determine what people you are ‘allowed’ to speak to.

She said: “Certain chats you do have to get the go-ahead, because there’s so much that goes on.”

She continued: “You just have to let the producers know, ‘ok, I’m kinda fancying this boy, is it ok to go chat?’ And if you get the go-ahead, then you’re more than happy to do so.”

The Casa Amor girl, who left the villa in her couple with Ben Holbrough, revealed that there were two boys she would have liked to have gotten to know.

Andrada and Ben. Picture: ITV

Casa Amor boys, Jamie Rhodes and Cach Merce, were Andrada’s top pick for potential sparks, but it never got to happen!

She said: “I would have loved to have had a bit more chats with Cach and Jamie, maybe, they would have been a little bit more my type on the outside as well, I probably would have chatted to them if I had more time.”

Viewers missed out on watching Andrada get her flirt on with two of the fan-favourites, and who knows, perhaps could’ve taken her to the final?

You can watch the interview on our Instagram, here.