Love Island's Andrada Pop reveals ethnicity & surprising career background

Love Island Casa Amor girl, Andrada Pop, revealed her heritage and a shocking career start exclusively to Capital XTRA. Here are all the details!

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island’s Andrada Pop was at Capital XTRA and spilled all about Dejon Noel-Williams' game-playing tactics, her blossoming relationship with fellow Islander Ben Holbrough, and revealed the question that has been on fans’ minds since she first appeared – where is she from?

The Irish Casa Amor girl has joined the elite club of fan-favourites this season, popularised for her standing on business with OG girl, Meg Moore.

Speaking to Capital XTRA, she told us about her experiences with Dejon, naming him the ‘biggest gameplayer’ of this year’s season, which seems to be the popular opinion amongst viewers too!

Andrada Pop. Picture: ITV

But getting into it, she clarified for the first time what her background is, as fans have been curious online, as well as her unexpected career before the villa.

Where is Love Island’s Andrada Pop from?

The bombshell that appeared on Love Island’s most recent season is originally from Dublin, Ireland.

The 27-year-old’s background is from Eastern-Europe, Romania to be exact

.She said: “My mum and dad are both Romanian, but I’ve lived in Ireland my whole life.”

She continued: “I’m proud of who I am, like there’s different cultures everywhere, and I’m happy with who I am.”

Andrada Pop and Ben Holbrough. Picture: ITV

Despite the UK having a large Eastern-European demographic, there being over 500,000 British-Romanians, Andrada is the first Romanian to make it onto the show.

The star also disclosed that whilst she has never been on TV before, she has competed in beauty pageants before!

Andrada is familiar with looking gorgeous in her swimwear and said it prepared her for the show.

She said: “The pageant competitions can be very overwhelming because it is like loads of girls in bikinis, and you tend to compare.”

Andrada on Capital XTRA. Picture: Global

She carried on: “But it made me stronger, it made me like put myself out there and just not really care as much about what people have to say about me, and just doing me and doing what makes me happy.”

It was clear in even her short appearance on the show that she could stand on business and stuck up for herself in almost every episode she was on.

