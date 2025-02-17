Love Island's Olivia Hawkins reveals leaked text messages from Grace Jackson about her 'game plan'

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins reveals leaked text messages from Grace Jackson about her 'game plan'. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island All Stars saw dumped islanders including Olivia Hawkins return to the villa, where she revealed she has seen leaked texts from Grace Jackson discussing her 'game plan' to win with Luca Bish.

Love Island All Stars is approaching its final week of islanders making connections in the villa, but the drama has not stopped after ex-islanders came back to the villa to have their say on the finalists.

Grace Jackson and Luca Bish have been fan favourites in the Love Island villa since Grace came in as a bombshell, however things got dramatic when ex-islander Olivia Hawkins came back to reveal she has seen leaked text messages allegedly about a game plan.

So, what did Grace's text messages say about a 'game plan' for her and Luca Bish to win Love Island All Stars? Here's all we know.

Olivia causes chaos as she returns to the villa

Olivia Hawkins came back to the villa and had her say on Grace's relationship. Picture: ITV

What did the text messages from Love Island's Grace Jackson say?

Olivia Hawkins and other ex-islanders came back to the Love Island All Stars villa to have their say in the semi-final.

The dumped islanders voted out Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint, but the attention was on Grace Jackson after Olivia alleged she had seen text messages talking about her 'game plan'.

"So I've seen text messages of Grace just saying to someone that she'll do whatever it takes to win the show this time from someone back home," she said, leaving the villa shocked.

Grace and Luca were shocked when Liv revealed the screenshots. Picture: ITV

Harriett Blackmore was quick to respond, telling Grace: "She probably made it up babe, like she did with Ronnie."

Grace added: "Baby, that is absolutely not true. I do not care about winning this show," and then asked her to reveal who they came from.

Liv said: "I've seen the screenshots. I'm not saying," whilst Samie Elishi and Kaz Crossley also revealed they had seen the screenshots too.

Grace hit back at the game plan allegations. . Picture: ITV

Grace came back, denying that she wrote the text. "On my life, I have never written that sentence in my life. It's bullsh*t, and someone's forged that, that's not true. I am gobsmacked," she said.

Harriett added: "Liv's probably texted herself and used it as an answer. Babe, we all know you wouldn't do that."

