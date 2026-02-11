Love Island All Stars’ Shaq Muhammad clears up Tanya Manhenga split and shares a hilarious unaired moment

11 February 2026, 17:33

Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad clears up Tanya Manhenga split and shares a hilarious unaired moment. Picture: ITV & Global

Shaq Muhammad joined us in an exclusive Capital XTRA interview to talk all things Love Island, his connection with Belle Hassan, and American Islander Sher. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shaq Muhammed from Love Island All Stars joined us for an exclusive chat, talking all-things Belle Hassan and unaired moments.

The Islander, who was originally coupled up with ex-girlfriend Tanya Manhenga, appeared on the show's ninth season back in 2023.

His return to the 2026 All Stars season was received well, but fans had lots of questions surrounding his split from his ex, with whom he had been for 2 years.

Shaq Muhammad
Shaq Muhammad. Picture: ITV

The OG islander entered the villa and suggested in his initial interview that they broke up because he called another girl beautiful.

However, Shaq suggested an alternative story when speaking to Islander Belle Hassan, where he admitted to getting a lap dance whilst on a boys trip to Miami.

When asked if it was the same girl in both stories, he said: “Next question.”

The 27-year-old then shared a moment that didn’t make it to the screen.

Shaq Muhammad
Shaq Muhammad. Picture: ITV

Shaq explained how he and Whitney Adebayo taught the villa how to dance.

He said: “The night before I got dumped, we were all in the kitchen and all the girls were bussin’ a whine, all the boys were catching a whine as well.”

He added: “We were just having a good time, we felt really close. The girls were teaching the girls how to whine; it was funny.”

While Shaq wasn’t on our screens for too long this time, he certainly had a time!

You can check out clips from the interview on our socials, here.

Shaq Muhammad
Shaq Muhammad. Picture: ITV

