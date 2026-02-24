Love Island All Stars 2026: Has Samie Elishi won before & who did she win with?

Love Island All Stars 2026: Has Samie Elishi won before & who did she win with? Picture: Instagram via @samieelishi & ITV

The Love Island All Stars final gave us a new set of winners in the form of Samie Elishi & Ciaran Davies, beating Millie Court, Lucinda Strafford, and Scott van-der-Sluis for the win. But has she won the show before? Who was she with? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies were crowned the 2026 winners of Love Island All Stars, with the final tackling drama head-on.

The couple had been in a steady couple from week 2 of the show, fans deeming them the most compatible with accusations of ‘fakeness‘ thrown at some of the runners-up.

Viewers got to see host Maya Jama grill Harrison Solomon over his previous relationship prior to going into the villa, as well as the iconic Scott and Charlie beef reignited.

Samie & Ciaran. Picture: ITV

Whilst some fans were shocked by the divisive couple, Sean Stone and Lucinda Strafford ranking in fourth place, others are happy to see the Essex and Welsh star be crowned.

But has Samie won the show before? Who with?

Here are all the details.

Did Samie Elishi win Love Island before on her original series?

Samie Elishi. Picture: ITV

The 26-year-old originally appeared on the 2023 series of Love Island, which was one of the few Winter series.

Samie was on the same cast as familiar faces like Shaq Muhammed, Ron Hall, and Olivia Hawkins.

The Love Island star spent most of her journey coupled up with Tom Clare.

However, whilst they did reach the final, they weren’t the winners, with Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, who are now married.

Samie & Tom. Picture: ITV

The couple came in third, much to the shock of viewers, lots of fans saying they were the deserving pair.

Samie and Tom split just a month after the show's final.

The two exes did appear together on Series 1 of All Stars, which made for an uncomfortable situation to say the least.

But that being said, this is both Samie and Ciaran’s first win.