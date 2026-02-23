Love Island All Stars 2026 final: What time it’s on, how long for & how to vote

Love Island All Stars 2026 final: What time it’s on, how long for & how to vote. Picture: ITV

Love Island All Stars is coming to a close with couples Sean Stone & Lucinda Strafford, Scott van-der-Sluis & Leanne Amaning, and more up for the crown. But how do you vote? & When is it happening? Here are all the details.

After a drama-filled season, Love Island All Stars 2026 is reaching its last episode, with the final set to crown the show’s latest winners, with last-minute bombshell news surrounding Lucinda Strafford and Harrison Solomon, it is all to play for.

The show reached its 3rd edition this year, with last year's winners Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Douglas, taking the crown.

This year’s series has brought back stars Millie Hart, Belle Hassan, Curtis Pritchard, and Whitney Adebayo, and fans are happy to see the familiar faces.

Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV

As it stands, the five couples facing the public vote are: Scott van-der-Sluis & Leanne Amaning, Samie Elishi & Ciaran Davies, Sean Stone & Lucinda Strafford, Millie Court & Zac Woodworth, and Yamen Sanders & Whitney Adebayo.

After a dramatic re-entrance of ex-Islanders to the villa, drama was served up for Islanders Harrison and Lucinda, who had to face up to rumours of the outside world.

But when are the winners crowned? And how do you have your say?

Here are all the details.

When is Love Island All Stars final & how long is it on for?

Love Island All Stars finalists. Picture: ITV

Love Island All Stars has come to a close following its premiere on January 15th, marking almost 6-weeks of drama-filled reality TV.

Viewers have seen fall-outs, resolutions, and screaming matches all season long, and now, with a few rocky scandals, it seems anyone could win.

The Love Island final airs on February 23rd, at 9pm.

Fans can expect an extra-special episode, with it being on for an hour and thirty-five minutes.

How do you vote in Love Island All Stars final?

Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

With fan polls showing very small percentage gaps between couples, fan votes feel more important than ever.

The vote is already open, and viewers are given a vote to choose between all five final couples.

You can vote through here, or download the official Love Island app.It is free to enter, with fans only having to provide a mobile number.