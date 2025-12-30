Love Island All Stars 2026: Rumoured & confirmed contestants

Love Island All Stars 2026: Rumoured & confirmed contestants. Picture: ITV

Love Island is finally back on our screens after the success of the summer series, bringing us Shakira Khan, Toni Laites & Cach Mercer. But when does Love Island All Stars start? And who is in the cast? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

ITV tease return of Love Island - All Stars

Love Island: All Stars is back for another season of entertainment, following on from the huge success of the Summer series, which crowned Toni Laites and Cach Mercer, but when does it start? And who is in the cast?

The upcoming All Stars winners will take over from last year’s winners, Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman, who beat out Grace Jackson, Luca Bish, Ekin-Su and Curtis Prirtchard.

Love Island. Picture: ITV

The spin-off show has proved a big hit since its premiere back in 2024, acting as sweet relief from the 12-month wait for the original series.

So, with a cast of familiar faces set to jet off to South Africa for six weeks of romance – which ex-Islanders are returning?

Here are all the details.

When does Love Island: All Stars start?

Love Island: All Stars. Picture: ITV

The newly iconic show has quickly become a favourite, with fans eager to see some familiar faces.

The show is set to premiere on January 12th 2026.

Love Island: All Stars will be showing on ITV2 and ITVX at 9 pm.

Who is in the Love Island: All Stars 2025 cast?

Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV

The official announcement is yet to be confirmed; however, with the show being so close, the rumours are stronger than ever.

As fans hope the greats of Ovie Soko and Amber Davies will return – who is actually suspected?

Jess Harding – Season 10

Jess Harding. Picture: Instagram via@jesshardingox

This bombshell is an ex-winner, being crowned the winner of her 2023 season alongside her partner at the time, Sammy Root.

Jess is an explosive character and is sure not to take any rubbish from the gameplayers.

Belle Hassan – Season 5

Belle Hasan. Picture: Instagram via @bellehassan

Belle has one of the most iconic moments in Love Island history when she put fellow contestant Anton Danyluk in his place.

The ex-Islander hasn’t been on our screens for over 6 years and is sure to have a lot to get off her chest.

Tanya Manhenga – Season 9

Tanya Manhenga. Picture: Instagram via @tanyamanhenga

Tanya was on the show's first Winter season alongside winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

She left with her boyfriend, Shaq Mohammed, and was with him for over a year.

However, the Liverpool-born Islander split from her boyfriend earlier this year in what was reported as a messy breakup.

Shaq Muhammad – Season 9

Shaq Muhammad. Picture: Instagram via @shaq21s_

Shaq was on the same Winter Season as his ex-girlfriend Tanya, and has his own fanbase on social media since his stint on the show.

With his ex-girlfriends supposedly appearing as well, it is set to be an awkward reunion, but will the couple get back together?

Harrison Solomon – Season 12

Harrison Solomon. Picture: Instagram via @hj_solomon

Harrison featured on this year's super successful Summer series, becoming unpopular amongst viewers following his choice to leave Toni Laites for Lauren Wood.

The football player may be keen for a redemption arc set to win not just the heart of a fellow Islander but also the nation.

Scott van-der-Sluis – Season 10

Scott van-der-Sluis. Picture: Instagram via @scottvds17

Scott is one of the most-loved cast members in the show's history, mainly sparking for is explosive argument with Messy Mitch.

The Welsh star has appeared on quite a few seasons since his debut just 2 years ago, featuring on Love Island USA and Love Island Games as well as his original season.

Teddy Soares – Season 7

Teddy Soares. Picture: Instagram via @Teddy_Soares

Teddy is perhaps one of the most unexpected names on the lineup, with the ex-Islander staying in the shadows of the influencer world after his appearance over 4 years ago.

He was in a relationship with fellow Islander Faye Winter for a year-and-a-half after their show, with fans not too keen on their dynamic.

So, his return to the show would be met with great excitement by viewers, who are hoping to see him find love.

Lana Jenkins – Season 9

Lana Jenkins. Picture: Instagram via @lanajenkins

Lana was also a member of the Winter Love Island season alongside Shaq and Tanya.

The makeup artist left with Island Ron Hall, but their relationship didn’t last long, so this bombshell will be sure to take the game even more seriously this time.

So, fans can breathe a sigh of relief that Maya Jama will be setting up some familiar faces to bring in the new year!