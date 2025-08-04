When is the next Love Island All Stars? Cast, Release Date & more

When is the next Love Island All Stars? Cast, Release Date & more. Picture: ITV

Love Island All Stars has been confirmed, so now that the Love Island 2025 final looms, when is your next Love Island fix coming? With stars like Gabby Allen, Elma Pazer, and Luca Bish returning in the last season, who is in the new Love Island All Stars cast?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island 2025’s final has brought the summer series to a close, but as Winter looms, that can only mean one thing for fans…Love Island All Stars is set to return.

Confirmed by ITV on the 4th August, it was announced that the hit spin-off show is coming back to British screens very soon.

Love Island All Stars is back with a brand-new season releasing at the start of 2026, following the same format as the much-loved Love Island, but with the twist of a returning-Islander cast.

Series 2 All Stars Cast. Picture: ITV

With a celebrity cast of ex-Islanders who have proven popular with viewers, such as last season's Grace Jackson, Harriet Blackmore, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who returned back to the villa for more love.

So, when will Love Island All Stars return?

Love Island All Stars series 3 release date & cast

The show has only had two seasons, with the 2025 version having just 36 episodes in comparison to the original Love Island, which typically has just under 50 episodes.

However, the upcoming All Stars season is boasting more episodes than ever!

Set to debut in the new year of 2026, viewers won’t have to wait until next summer to get their reality show fix.

The villa will once again be in South Africa, switching up from the familiar scenery of the Mallorca villa, the cast set for six weeks of African sun.

Love Island Villa. Picture: ITV

The Commissioning Editor at ITV said: “With over 2 billion streams, the Love Island brand continues to thrive, with our All Stars series fast becoming a staple in our reality schedule.

We can’t wait to kick start our third series and set about bringing back some of the viewers’ favourite Islanders for another unmissable series.”

Whilst this year's Love Island has been one of the most viewed out of recent years, the next season of Love Island All Stars is set to have the same trajectory.

Fans are already guessing at who they want on the next season, with names like Whitney Adebayo, Chloe Burrows, and Maura Higgins flying around.