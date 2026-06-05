Love Island 2026’s Yasmin Hadlow: Age, where she’s from, & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Yasmin Hadow: Age, where she’s from, & Instagram. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @yasminhadloww

Yasmine Hadlow joined Love Island UK as a bombshell, entering alongside George Knight, the pair joining the new Love Island cast, including Aidan Murphy, Ellie Chadwick, and Mica Harris. But where is Yasmin from Love Island from?

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Love Island’s Yasmin Hadlow entered as a bombshell, joining the 2026 cast with George Knight, coupling up with Aidan Murphy, and dumping Sanraj Toor and Ellie Chadwick, temporarily – but who is the bombshell? Where is Love Island’s Yasmin from? & What is her age?

The baddie walked into the villa hand in hand with George, as they were given the ‘secret task’ of dumping two Islanders based on whatever reason they saw fit.

Yasmin is already popular amongst fans, despite her slightly dramatic first episode, she seems to be blossoming with Aidan Murphy – but we shall see how that continues to develop!

Yasmin Hadlow. Picture: ITV

But what about Yasmin? How old is she, and where is she from?

Here are all the details.

How old is Love Island’s Yasmin Hadlow?

Yasmin Hadlow. Picture: Instagram via @yasminhadloww

Yasmin is 23 years old.

Her birthday is December 29th, 2002.

Where is Love Island’s Yasmin Hadlow from? & What is her ethnicity?

Yasmin Hadlow. Picture: ITV

Yasmin is 23 years old.

Her birthday is December 29th, 2002.

Where is Love Island’s Yasmin Hadlow from? & What is her ethnicity?

Yasmin uses social media as a platform to promote her recruitment business.

Prior to the Villa she had almost 24k.

Her official Instagram is @yasminhadloww.