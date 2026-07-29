Love Island 2026 winners: final voting figures revealed

Love Island 2026 winners: final voting figures revealed. Picture: ITV

Love Island’s final brought us new winners Lorenzo Alessi & Julia Majchrzak after Jasmine Muller, Kavan Murphy, Simba Kudyiwa & Angelista Gunda failed to clinch the public vote. But what were the public vote stats? How much did Julia & Lorenzo win by?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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The Love Island winners are announced

Love Island 2026 has sadly come to a close after an entire Season of fun featuring cast members Jasmine Muller, Kavan Murphy and Priya Jaswal, with the winners announced as Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi.

From the likes of Ope Sawande to fan-favourite Ellie Chadwick, the Mallorca villa has served fans well this year.

After a hugely successful 2025 series featuring the likes of the Big 3 Shakira Khan, Yasmin Pettet & Toni Laites, ITV seemed to live up to the hype with this year's season.

Love Island finalists. Picture: ITV

The final saw all the ex-cast members join Maya Jama for the live final, as the finalists got their first taste of the outside world as the live-studio audience cheered them on.

Angelista & Simba came in third place, after the first public vote.

Jasmine & Kav were the series runners-up, and Julia & Lorenzo were crowned – but by how much did they win?

Here are the official voting stats.

What were the Love Island final 2026 voting stats?

Love Island finalists. Picture: ITV

This season saw over 1 million people locked into the show's final.

The crowned winners, Lorenzo & Julia, won by a landslide.

Here are the official voting stats for the Love Island final:

1st Vote

Lorenzo & Julia - 46.9%

Jasmine & Kavan - 27.1%

Angelista & Simba - 26%

Julia & Lorenzo & Jasmine & Kavan. Picture: ITV

2nd Vote

Lorenzo & Julia - 62.4%

Jasmine & Kavan - 37.6%

The show has come to a close, but fans can expect the exciting return of Love Island All Stars at the beginning of 2027.