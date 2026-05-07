When does Love Island 2026 start?

When does Love Island 2026 start? Picture: ITV

Love Island 2026 is returning for the Summer, off the back of Love Island All Stars and its winners Ciaran Davies & Samie Elishi. Who is in the cast? When is the new Love Island start date? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island's Shakira Khan dishes on life with Harry Cooksley after the villa ❤️🏝️

Love Island UK is set to be on our screens soon, with host Maya Jama trying to replicate the success of last year's cast members like Shakira Khan, Cach Mercer & Toni Laites, aiming to be replicated in this year's Summer season.

The reality show is one of the highlights of the TV calendar, bringing us reality stars like Ella Thomas, Indiyah Polack, and Tyrique Hyde.

The much-loved Maya Jama is set to return, as a new batch of Islanders are set out to find love on the sunny island of Majorca.

But when does the series drop?

Here are all the details.

Love Island. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island UK 2026 start?

The show runs for roughly eight weeks in the Summer months of June and July.According to The Sun, the show is set to air from June 1st.

However, without an announcement from ITV itself, this is just speculation at this stage.

Previous seasons have aired anytime within the first and second week of June, so fans don’t have long to wait now!

Who is in the cast of Love Island UK 2026?

Love Island cast 2025. Picture: ITV

As of right now, the cast has not been announced.

After producers were praised for the casting of last year's season, fans are hoping they do a similar job this time around.

That being said, the cast is usually announced 1 week before the 1st of June.

So, whilst information is few and far between at this stage, fans do not have to wait long!