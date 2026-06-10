Love Island 2026 Simba Kudyiwa: Age, height, where he’s from & is he a footballer?

Love Island 2026 Simba Kudyiwa: Age, height, where he’s from & is he a footballer? Picture: ITV & Instagram via @simbakudyiwa

Bombshell Sima Kudyiwa, who entered alongside Tommy Murphy, has just joined the new Love Island UK cast, featuring Lorenzo Alessi, Lola Deal & George Knight. But who is the new bombshell? How tall and old is Love Island’s Simba? & Where is he from? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK has returned with a brand new cast, including Ellie Chadwick, George Knight, and Lola Deal, but new bombshell Simba Kudyiwa has the fans talking – so how tall is he? How old is he? & Is Love Island’s Simba a footballer?

The hottest new arrival has rocked up the villa dynamics following the recoupling of new bombshells Namibia, Rosa & Victoria Onanusi.

While the mysterious new entry is yet to show us the different aspects of his personality, here is everything we know about him so far.

Simba Kudyiwa. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island’s Simba Kudyiwa?

Simba is 24 years old.

His birthday is June 13th, 2001.

How tall is Love Island’s Simba Kudyiwa?

The bombshell is one of the taller cast members this year.

He is reportedly around 6ft 1 tall.

Where is Love Island’s Simba Kudyiwa from?

Simba Kudyiwa. Picture: Instagram via @simbakudyiwa

Love Island’s Simba’s is from Enfield in North London.

Some fans think he is from Zimbabwe because of his last name; however, he has yet to confirm this.

What is Love Island’s Sima Kudyiwa’s job? Is he a footballer?

The Love Island star is a Neurological Rehabilitation Assistant.

He is also a semi-professional footballer for the Metropolitan Police FC.

Simba said: “Being in football my whole life, I’ve naturally got that competitive nature so there’s nothing I’d shy away from!”