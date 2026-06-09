Love Island 2026 Robyn Langton: Where she’s from, age & is she a DJ?

Love Island 2026 Robyn Langton: Where she’s from, age & is she a DJ? Picture: ITV & Instagram robynlangton.x

Robyn Langton is part of the new Love Island UK cast, alongside Lorenzo Alessi, Priya Gopaldas, and Ellie Chadwick. She was getting close with George Knight before he left the villa – but is Love Island’s Robyn a DJ? How old is she? & Where is she from?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK is back with its brand new 2026 cast, featuring Ellie Chadwick, Yasmin Hadlow, and Lorenzo Alessi, but Robyn Langton, who was interested in George Knight before he left the villa - but who is she? & Is Robyn a DJ?

The new series started on June 1st and will have fans locked in for the next 8 weeks, with OG cast member Robyn already making an impression.

The bubbly personality has wasted no time in asserting her place in the villa, although struggling to make it out of her friendship with Sam Workman.

Robyn Langton. Picture: ITV

But what about Robyn herself?

Here is everything you need to know.

How old is Love Island UK’s Robyn Langton?

Robyn is one of the younger contestants, being 21 years old.

Her birthday is June 28th, 2004.

Robyn Langton. Picture: Instagram via @robynlangton.x

Where is Love Island UK’s Robyn Langton from?

The 21-year-old is from Liverpool.

Robyn was studying in the city, graduating as a quantity surveyor just before entering the villa.

Robyn Langton. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island UK’s Robyn Langton a DJ? What is her Instagram?

Robyn is a multi-talented Islander who is now qualified as a quantity surveyor, but is also a DJ.

Her DJ Instagram is @robynlq_dj, which now has almost 5k followers.

Robyn’s personal Instagram is @robynlangton.x.