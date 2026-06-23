Love Island’s 2026 Priya Jaswal: Age, ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend

Love Island’s 2026 Priya Jaswal: Age, ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend. Picture: ITV

Love Island UK is back with a brand-new cast featuring Islanders Jasmine Muller, Lorenzo Alessi & Halle Brown. But who is the bombshell, Priya Jaswal? Who is her famous footballer ex-boyfriend? Has she dated Jessie Lingard? & Where is she from? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK is back with the new 2026 cast featuring Islanders Mica Harris, Jasmine Muller & Lorenzo Alessi, but who is the bombshell, Priya Jaswal? - How old is she? & Who is her famous ex-boyfriend?

The bombshell entered alongside one of the Kent brothers, Kavan Murphy, set up on a date with Samraj Toor.

While not having settled into a romantic couple just yet, it’ll be interesting to see if someone comes in for her.

Priya Jaswal. Picture: ITV

But how old is she? & Who has she dated?

Here are all the details.

How old is Love Island’s Priya Jaswal?

Priya Jaswal. Picture: ITV

Priya is 25 years old.

Her birthday is December 10th, 2000.

Where is Love Island’s Priya Jaswal from? & What is her ethnicity?

Priya is from Surrey.

Her background is mixed with Greek and Indian.

Who is Love Island’s Priya Jaswal’s famous footballer ex-boyfriend?

Priya Jaswal. Picture: Instagram via @priyajaswal_

During a game of never have I ever, the bombshell revealed she had dated a footballer before.

While she never revealed his name, she did say he was originally from Manchester, and she thought that he played in Shanghai.

Fans online have linked Priya to Jessie Lingard, who has recently played for an East Asian team, although in Korea.

So, whilst not confirmed, there does seem to be somewhat of a similarity.