Love Island’s 2026 Priya Jaswal: Age, ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend

23 June 2026, 16:18 | Updated: 23 June 2026, 16:20

Love Island’s 2026 Priya Jaswal: Age, ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend
Love Island’s 2026 Priya Jaswal: Age, ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend. Picture: ITV

Love Island UK is back with a brand-new cast featuring Islanders Jasmine Muller, Lorenzo Alessi & Halle Brown. But who is the bombshell, Priya Jaswal? Who is her famous footballer ex-boyfriend? Has she dated Jessie Lingard? & Where is she from? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island UK is back with the new 2026 cast featuring Islanders Mica Harris, Jasmine Muller & Lorenzo Alessi, but who is the bombshell, Priya Jaswal? - How old is she? & Who is her famous ex-boyfriend?

The bombshell entered alongside one of the Kent brothers, Kavan Murphy, set up on a date with Samraj Toor.

While not having settled into a romantic couple just yet, it’ll be interesting to see if someone comes in for her.

Priya Jaswal
Priya Jaswal. Picture: ITV

But how old is she? & Who has she dated?

Here are all the details.

How old is Love Island’s Priya Jaswal?

Priya Jaswal
Priya Jaswal. Picture: ITV

Priya is 25 years old.

Her birthday is December 10th, 2000.

Where is Love Island’s Priya Jaswal from? & What is her ethnicity?

Priya is from Surrey.

Her background is mixed with Greek and Indian.

Who is Love Island’s Priya Jaswal’s famous footballer ex-boyfriend?

Priya Jaswal
Priya Jaswal. Picture: Instagram via @priyajaswal_

During a game of never have I ever, the bombshell revealed she had dated a footballer before.

While she never revealed his name, she did say he was originally from Manchester, and she thought that he played in Shanghai.

Fans online have linked Priya to Jessie Lingard, who has recently played for an East Asian team, although in Korea.

So, whilst not confirmed, there does seem to be somewhat of a similarity.

Priya Jaswal
Priya Jaswal. Picture: ITV

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

When is Love Island’s 2026’s Casa Amor?

When is Love Island 2026’s Casa Amor?

Love Island 2026’s Mica Harris: Age, famous relatives & ethnicity

Love Island 2026’s Mica Harris: Age, famous relatives & ethnicity

Who left Love Island 2026 last night? All the dumped cast members from Series 13

Who left Love Island 2026 tonight? All the dumped cast members from Series 13

Love Island Summer 2026 Cast: Confirmed lineup & bombshells

Love Island UK 2026 Cast: Confirmed lineup & bombshells

Trending

Love Island 2026’s Ellie Chadwick?: Where she’s from, age & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Ellie Chadwick: Where she’s from, age & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Aidan Murphy: Age, brother & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Aidan Murphy: Age, brother & religion

Love Island 2026: Who is coupled up? All the couples following the recoupling

Love Island 2026: Who is coupled up? All the couples following the recoupling

Love Island 2026’s Yasmin Hadow: Age, where she’s from, & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Yasmin Hadlow: Age, where she’s from, & Instagram

Who is Love Island's 2026 Jasmine Müller? Age, Ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend

Who is Love Island's 2026 Jasmine Müller? Age, Ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working