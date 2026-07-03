When is Love Island 2026 Movie Night?

When is Love Island 2026 Movie Night? Picture: ITV

Love Island UK is back with brand new cast members, Lorenzo Alessi, Jasmine Muller and Simba Kudyiwa. But after Casa Amor, girls Mara Pirez & Julia Majchrzak have stirred up the drama, when is movie night on Love Island? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK is back, and the brand-new cast Lorenzo Alessi, Simba Kudyiwa, and Jasmine Muller are making great TV, and the recent addition of Casa Amor girls Mara Pirez & Julia Majchrzak is stirring up the drama even more – but when is move night in Love Island 2026?

This year's season has proved well with fans, opinions split online over the most divisive Islanders.

While there have been challenges that have given the cast a glimpse of public opinion on certain situations, they are still lacking context as to why those opinions have been formed, and that is where Movie Night comes to save the day.

Love Island's Ellie. Picture: ITV

The iconic fixture is a fan-favourite, and gives Islanders their first look of what the viewers get to see.

Often, one of the most dramatic nights, as secrets are exposed and private conversations are shared with everyone, it is sure to rock the villa.

So when is it?

When is Move Night on Love Island?

Love Island. Picture: ITV

Movie Night typically takes place just after Casa Amor, to expose the already precarious connections.

It is reported that viewers will get to see Movie Night on Sunday, 5th July, with the episode being teased on the 3rd.